How to watch the 2025 NFL Schedule Release: Date, time, TV channel, streaming

The NFL is set to unveil its full 2025 regular-season schedule today! Keep reading to find out more about the 2025 NFL schedule release.

When is the 2025 NFL Schedule Release?

The NFL announced that the full 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14th at 8 p.m. ET. The schedule release show will be on NFL Network and ESPN2. It will also be available for streaming on NFL+.

NFL Network and NFL+ will air a three-hour special from 8 to 11 p.m. ET while ESPN2 will also provide coverage from 8 to 10 p.m ET.

When was last year's NFL schedule released?

The NFL has made its schedule release a spring tradition, typically unveiling it in mid-May. Here are the dates from the past six years:

2024: Wednesday, May 15

2023: Thursday, May 11

2022: Thursday, May 12

2021: Thursday, May 13

2020: Thursday, May 7

2019: Wednesday, April 17

The 2025 release is set for Wednesday, May 14.

What time is the NFL schedule released?

The schedule release will begin at 8 p.m. ET

How can I stream the NFL Schedule Release?

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry the ESPN2 and NFL Network above, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

NFL+ will also be an option for those who would like to stream the release.

When does the 2025 NFL season start?

We've known since the Super Bowl that the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the 2025 season opener in Week 1 on Thursday, September 4th. On Monday, May 12, it was revealed that the Eagles would square off against their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys . The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

When does the 2025 season end?

Week 18 will be on Jan. 4, 2026.

What games have been revealed so far?

While the full schedule release isn't until tonight, several matchups have been announced. Check out some of them below:

FOX Saturday Doubleheader

On Monday, May 12, Tom Brady announced at FOX's Upfront a special Saturday doubleheader for Week 16 of the 2025 season. Below are the games highlighted that December weekend:

NFL Black Friday Game

This year, Prime will air a game on Black Friday, November 28, 2025. This will be the third straight year a game has been played on that day. The 2025 edition features the Chicago Bears vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

2025 International Games

In 2025, there will be seven international games, including three in London. Check out the full list of locations and the NFL host teams/matchups below:

Berlin: Indianapolis Colts (Olympic Stadium)

Dublin: Pittsburgh Steelers (Croke Park)

London: Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)

London: New York Jets (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

London: Cleveland Browns (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Madrid: Miami Dolphins (Santiago Bernabéu Stadium)

São Paulo: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Corinthians Arena)

2025 Christmas Day

This year, the NFL is expanding its Christmas Day footprint to three games. Netflix will air the first two games, with Amazon airing the third one. Prime announced the third and final matchup of the day - Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs .

