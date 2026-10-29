How to Watch Titans vs. Bengals: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Tennessee Titans visit the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati has the NFL's best third-down offense, and Tennessee has had trouble scoring all season. The Bengals are 4-2 and third in the AFC North, and they convert 50.6 percent of their third downs. The Titans are 1-6 and fourth in the AFC South, and they score 15.4 points per game, a bottom 10 mark.

Cincinnati comes in off a 35-13 win at Baltimore in Week 7, and its two losses came by a combined eight points. Tennessee is coming off a 27-24 loss to Cleveland in Week 7, and four of its six losses came by six points or fewer.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Titans vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Tennessee throws for 157 yards per game, a bottom 5 mark, and Cam Ward has thrown an interception in each of his past five games. Cincinnati makes that harder, with 21 sacks, tied for No. 2 in the NFL.

Ward has been sacked 11 times, and the Bengals' rush is the biggest threat he has to manage. Cincinnati allows 230 passing yards per game, a bottom half mark, so the throws are there when he has time. The Titans need him to take care of the ball first, and how he handles pressure on third down is the thing to watch.

Tony Pollard finally gave Tennessee a 100-yard game in Week 7, running for 129 yards and three touchdowns against Cleveland. Cincinnati allows 116 rushing yards per game, a bottom half mark, so the Titans' best plan is to keep handing him the ball.

That also keeps Ward out of long passing downs against the Bengals' pass rush. Pollard has not fumbled in 112 carries, which matters for an offense trying to keep Joe Burrow off the field. Watch whether Tennessee stays with him once the score moves.

Cincinnati throws for 264 yards per game, a top 10 mark, and Joe Burrow has eight touchdown passes and no interceptions over the past two games. Tennessee allows 364 total yards per game, a bottom 10 mark.

The Titans have 17 sacks, though they traded Jeffery Simmons, their sack leader with four, to Chicago on Thursday, and Burrow has been sacked 10 times. He completes 71.7% of his passes, and that accuracy gives the Bengals a way to beat pressure with timing. Tennessee's five interceptions are a top 10 total, and its best chance is a takeaway against a quarterback who has not thrown one in two games.

Tee Higgins has at least 90 receiving yards in four of his past five games, including 148 at Baltimore in Week 7. Tennessee allows 233 passing yards per game, a bottom 10 mark.

Higgins averages 17.3 yards per catch, so he is the receiver Cincinnati uses to stretch the field. He has drawn 50 targets without a drop, which means the Titans' problem is staying close enough to contest the catch. With Burrow this accurate, those windows do not need to be big. His deep targets in the first half are the ones to track.

Titans vs. Bengals Odds

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