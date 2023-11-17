National Football League How to watch the 2024 NFL Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times Published Nov. 17, 2023 4:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2024 NFL postseason is quickly approaching. Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NFL postseason slate, including dates, streaming and TV channels.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The 2024 NFL Playoffs will kick off with the wild-card round on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The first games will start at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2024 NFL playoffs? What channels will it be on?

The NFL playoffs will be air on:

FOX

CBS

ESPN and ABC

NBC and Peacock

How can I stream the NFL playoffs or watch without cable?

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry the channels above, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL playoff games on FOX will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the NFL playoffs on your local FOX, CBS, ABC and NBC stations. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

Which teams will play in the 2024 NFL playoffs?

The NFL playoff hunt is on. Track the changes each week with our NFL playoff picture .

How can I watch NFL playoff highlights?

NFL playoff highlights from games airing on FOX, as well as post-game interviews and moments, can be found on the FOX Sports NFL highlights page .

What is the 2024 NFL Playoff Schedule?

Wild-card round — Jan 13-15

Divisional round — Jan 20-21

Conference championship round — Jan 28

Super Bowl LVIII — Feb 11

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more