The Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

San Francisco is 9-1 and has won three straight. Seattle is 6-4 and has won two in a row.

The Seahawks beat the Raiders 21-13 in Week 10 and had a bye in Week 11. The 49ers beat the Vikings 35-10, and Mike Evans caught six passes for 109 yards and a score.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Sam Darnold returns after missing the last two games with quad and rib injuries, and he is off the Seahawks' Week 12 injury report.

He has thrown nine interceptions in seven games but has not fumbled this season. Darnold threw for 257 yards in the win over the Chiefs in Week 7. He threw two interceptions in the Week 5 loss to San Francisco. San Francisco allows 228.6 passing yards per game, and Renardo Green has four interceptions, so Darnold cannot afford more giveaways against the 49ers.

Eight 100-yard receiving games through 10 contests have Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 79 catches, 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns on 109 targets.

His Week 10 game at Las Vegas went for 171 yards on eight catches, including a 71-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the third quarter. San Francisco allows 20.6 points per game, which leaves Seattle room to score through the air. Seattle needs those big plays to keep pace with a 49ers offense that scores 31.6 points per game.

A six-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run against Minnesota extended Christian McCaffrey's scoring streak to nine games.

He has 568 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 127 carries, plus 42 catches for three more scores. McCaffrey gained 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns at Dallas in Week 10, then ran for 49 yards against the Vikings. San Francisco is 9-1, and Seattle allows 17.5 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL, so his touchdown streak runs into one of the NFL's stingiest defenses.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds

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