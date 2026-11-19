The New Orleans Saints visit the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Bears are 7-2, part of a three-way tie atop the NFC North. The Saints are 3-6, a game behind the Panthers in the NFC South.

New Orleans lost 20-17 to Carolina in Week 10, a week after a 23-22 win over Cleveland.

Chicago has won four straight and is coming off its bye. The Bears forced five turnovers in a 27-24 win over Tampa Bay in Week 9, including a Jaylon Johnson pick-six. They are 0-2 in division games and play at Detroit on Thanksgiving.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Saints vs. Bears

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

New Orleans needs Tyler Shough to push the ball downfield, and he averaged 5.3 yards per attempt in the 20-17 loss to the Panthers on Nov. 15. He completed 25 of 35 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and he has team highs of 2,173 passing yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

Shough faces a Bears defense that allows 219.8 passing yards per game. Chicago scores 26.8 points per game, so New Orleans needs drives that end in touchdowns, not a string of short completions, to keep pace with the Bears.

Two touchdowns against the Panthers on Nov. 15, one rushing and one receiving, show how New Orleans uses Alvin Kamara near the goal line and as a receiver. He has three rushing touchdowns, 161 rushing yards and 160 receiving yards this season.

Kamara faces a Bears defense that allows 91.1 rushing yards per game, a tough front for a runner working between the tackles. Getting him the ball in space as a receiver is the Saints' better route to points against Chicago.

Chicago's offense has held up even with turnovers from Caleb Williams, who threw four interceptions to go with 279 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Nov. 8. He leads the Bears with 1,546 passing yards and eight touchdown passes this season.

Williams comes off a bye in Week 10 and faces a Saints defense that allows 26.2 points per game. A cleaner game from him gives Chicago a margin it did not have against Tampa Bay, when four turnovers kept the Bears in a three-point game.

Chicago's top receiver is Luther Burden III, with team highs of 644 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns, and his yardage ranks among the NFL's top 20. He caught seven passes for 97 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers on Nov. 8.

Burden faces a Saints defense that allows 231.0 passing yards per game. New Orleans has to decide how much coverage to send his way, and every extra defender on Burden leaves more room for the rest of the Bears' offense.

Saints vs. Bears Odds