The Baltimore Ravens visit the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Panthers are 4-5 and lead the NFC South. The Ravens are 4-6 and have lost five straight.

Baltimore lost 23-20 to the previously winless Chargers in Week 10 and ran for 16 yards. Carolina ended a three-game skid with a 20-17 win over New Orleans in Week 10. The Panthers are 1-3 at home and 3-2 on the road.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

A five-game losing streak and a new quarterback in Jacoby Brissett make Derrick Henry the most reliable piece of Baltimore's offense, with team highs of 699 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 185 carries. Two of those touchdowns came from two yards and one yard out against the Chargers on Nov. 16.

Henry faces a Carolina defense that allows 124.0 rushing yards per game. Leaning on the run lets the Ravens keep the pressure off Brissett in his second game with the team.

With Jacoby Brissett new to the offense, Mark Andrews gives him a steady target, with 39 catches for 319 yards this season. He caught all eight of his targets for 82 yards on Nov. 16 as Baltimore threw 49 times in Brissett's first game with the team.

Andrews faces a Panthers defense that allows 207.2 passing yards per game. Quick throws to a tight end Brissett already trusts give Baltimore a way to move the ball while the new quarterback settles in.

Carolina's passing offense ranks among the NFL's top 10 at 252.8 yards per game, and Bryce Young has 2,397 yards and 16 touchdowns behind it. He threw for 200 yards without an interception at the Saints on Nov. 15.

Young faces a Baltimore defense that allows 219.5 passing yards per game. Carolina scores 24.3 points per game, and against a Ravens team that has lost five straight, the Panthers can build a lead through the air.

Carolina's 20-17 win at the Saints on Nov. 15 ran through Chuba Hubbard, who finished with 172 yards from scrimmage. He carries the Panthers' run game with team highs of 711 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 161 carries this season.

Hubbard faces a Ravens run defense that allows 105.9 rushing yards per game. Carolina runs for 100.8 yards per game as a team, and a steady ground game gives Young manageable third downs instead of long ones.

Ravens vs. Panthers Odds