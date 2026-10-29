How to Watch Ravens vs. Bills: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Baltimore Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo has lost once this season, at home, and Baltimore is 3-1 away from home. The Bills are 5-1, lead the AFC East and come out of their Week 7 bye. The Ravens are 4-3 and fourth in the AFC North.

Buffalo's loss was a 29-26 decision against New England in Week 4, and the Bills allow 28.5 points per game, a bottom 10 mark. Baltimore comes in off a 35-13 home loss to Cincinnati in Week 7, but it runs for 142 yards per game, a top 10 mark.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Bills

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Baltimore went 1-2 with Tyler Huntley starting while an ankle injury kept Lamar Jackson out of Weeks 5 through 7, and he is expected back Sunday. He was averaging 10.1 yards per attempt before he got hurt, and Buffalo allows 286 passing yards per game, a bottom 10 mark.

The ankle is the question. Jackson ran for 144 yards in four games, and how freely he uses his legs will show how healthy he is. Buffalo has only 11 sacks in six games, so the pocket should give him time to throw. His first designed run will tell you a lot about the Ravens' confidence in him.

Zay Flowers averages 101 receiving yards per game, No. 2 in the NFL, and he kept producing with Huntley at quarterback, catching eight passes for 137 yards in the Week 7 loss to Cincinnati.

Jackson's return gives him a quarterback who can push the ball again, and Buffalo allows 387 total yards per game, a bottom 10 mark. Flowers' 311 yards after the catch rank second in the league, so the Bills have to tackle in space to keep short throws short. Count how many of his catches turn into gains of 15 yards or more.

Buffalo comes out of its bye scoring 32.8 points per game, the most in the NFL, and Josh Allen's eight rushing touchdowns are tied for the league lead. He averages 8.8 yards per pass attempt, so he is hurting defenses both ways.

Baltimore's pass rush has not created much pressure, with 12 quarterback hurries, a bottom 5 total. That gives Allen time to extend plays, and the Ravens allow 221 passing yards per game. His legs near the goal line are the problem Baltimore has to solve, so his red-zone carries are the place to look.

James Cook III has scored in five straight games, and he accounts for 105 of Buffalo's 149 rushing yards per game, No. 2 in the NFL. Baltimore is a tougher test, allowing 97 rushing yards per game, a top 10 mark.

The Ravens have forced five fumbles, and Cook put the ball on the ground twice in the Week 5 win at the Rams, losing one. Buffalo can use him to keep Jackson on the sideline, so ball security matters as much as yards against this front. His carry total in the second half is worth tracking.

Ravens vs. Bills Odds

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