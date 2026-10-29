How to Watch Raiders vs. Jets: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Las Vegas Raiders visit the New York Jets in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Las Vegas has lost four straight since a 3-0 start, and the Jets keep losing close games. The Raiders are 3-4 and third in the AFC West. New York is 2-5 and third in the AFC East, and four of its five losses came by seven points or fewer.

The Raiders' skid reached four with a 35-21 home loss to the Rams in Week 7, and they score 26.1 points per game, a top 10 mark, while allowing 28.1. The Jets come in off a 28-25 loss to Miami in Week 7 and score 19.6 points per game, a bottom 10 mark.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Jets

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Las Vegas has lost four straight, but Kirk Cousins has kept producing, with at least 243 passing yards in each of his past five games. His 16 touchdown passes are tied for the NFL lead, and the Jets have one interception all season, the fewest in the league.

That combination lets Cousins throw without much fear of a takeaway. New York still allows only 315 total yards per game, a top 10 mark, so the drives will be long and he has to stay on schedule. Watch whether he keeps the Raiders out of third-and-long, where the Jets' pass rush gets its chances.

Tre Tucker has 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns over his past two games, and he has become Cousins' best big-play option. He averages 16.3 yards per catch.

The Jets allow 188 passing yards per game, No. 5 in the NFL, so this matchup gets harder. New York has kept passing games in check all season, and Tucker has to win quickly so Cousins can get him the ball on time. His targets beyond the first-down marker are the thing to watch.

The Jets lost 28-25 to Miami in Week 7 despite 287 yards and three touchdowns from Geno Smith on 30 attempts. He completes 70% of his passes, so the efficiency is there.

Las Vegas brings a different problem. The Raiders have forced 12 fumbles, No. 1 in the NFL, and Smith has fumbled four times, losing two. He has also been sacked 21 times, so holding the ball in the pocket invites trouble. His sack total at halftime will say plenty about this matchup.

Raiders vs. Jets Odds

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