National Football League
How to Watch Raiders vs. Jets
National Football League

How to Watch Raiders vs. Jets: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 1, 2026 7:31 a.m. ET

The Las Vegas Raiders visit the New York Jets in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Watch NFL on FOX One

Las Vegas has lost four straight since a 3-0 start, and the Jets keep losing close games. The Raiders are 3-4 and third in the AFC West. New York is 2-5 and third in the AFC East, and four of its five losses came by seven points or fewer.

The Raiders' skid reached four with a 35-21 home loss to the Rams in Week 7, and they score 26.1 points per game, a top 10 mark, while allowing 28.1. The Jets come in off a 28-25 loss to Miami in Week 7 and score 19.6 points per game, a bottom 10 mark.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Jets

Players To Watch

Las Vegas has lost four straight, but Kirk Cousins has kept producing, with at least 243 passing yards in each of his past five games. His 16 touchdown passes are tied for the NFL lead, and the Jets have one interception all season, the fewest in the league.

That combination lets Cousins throw without much fear of a takeaway. New York still allows only 315 total yards per game, a top 10 mark, so the drives will be long and he has to stay on schedule. Watch whether he keeps the Raiders out of third-and-long, where the Jets' pass rush gets its chances.

Tre Tucker has 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns over his past two games, and he has become Cousins' best big-play option. He averages 16.3 yards per catch.

The Jets allow 188 passing yards per game, No. 5 in the NFL, so this matchup gets harder. New York has kept passing games in check all season, and Tucker has to win quickly so Cousins can get him the ball on time. His targets beyond the first-down marker are the thing to watch.

The Jets lost 28-25 to Miami in Week 7 despite 287 yards and three touchdowns from Geno Smith on 30 attempts. He completes 70% of his passes, so the efficiency is there.

Las Vegas brings a different problem. The Raiders have forced 12 fumbles, No. 1 in the NFL, and Smith has fumbled four times, losing two. He has also been sacked 21 times, so holding the ball in the pocket invites trouble. His sack total at halftime will say plenty about this matchup.

Raiders vs. Jets Odds

Learn more about Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Philip Rivers Reportedly Emerges As Focus Of NC State's Coaching Search

Philip Rivers Reportedly Emerges As Focus Of NC State's Coaching Search

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects

    2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects

    NFL Trending Image: The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline

    The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell

    NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: 1 Player Every Playoff Hopeful Should Target

    NFL Trade Deadline: 1 Player Every Playoff Hopeful Should Target

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: The GOAT Is Taking A Mini Victory Lap With New No. 1

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: The GOAT Is Taking A Mini Victory Lap With New No. 1

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady Wonders If Defenders Are Being Treated Fairly On Roughing The Passer Calls

    Tom Brady Wonders If Defenders Are Being Treated Fairly On Roughing The Passer Calls

  3. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back The Under In Broncos-Chiefs

    2026 NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back The Under In Broncos-Chiefs

    NFL Trending Image: After Dreadful Cowboys Loss, Where Do Eagles Go From Here? Answering Philly's Biggest Qs

    After Dreadful Cowboys Loss, Where Do Eagles Go From Here? Answering Philly's Biggest Qs

    NFL Trending Image: Packers Receiver Christian Watson Talks Epic 'WWE' Return Against Panthers

    Packers Receiver Christian Watson Talks Epic 'WWE' Return Against Panthers

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects
2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects
NFL Trending Image: The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline
The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline
NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell
NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cardinals vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs CowboysWatch Falcons vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Falcons vs BuccaneersWatch Raiders vs Jets on FOX One Watch Raiders vs JetsWatch Vikings vs Lions on FOX One Watch Vikings vs LionsWatch Chargers vs Rams on FOX One Watch Chargers vs RamsWatch Wisconsin vs Iowa on FOX One Watch Wisconsin vs Iowa
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes