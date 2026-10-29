How to Watch Patriots vs. Dolphins: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

New England's road struggles meet a Miami team that finally has a win. The Patriots are 4-3 and second in the AFC East, and they are 3-0 at home but 1-3 on the road. The Dolphins are 1-5 and 0-2 at home.

Miami won 28-25 at the New York Jets in Week 7, coming out of its Week 6 bye, and it runs for 132 yards per game, a top 10 mark. New England is coming off a 30-24 loss at Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 22, and its minus-7 turnover margin is a bottom 10 mark.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Drake Maye has 12 touchdown passes over his past four games after throwing one in his first three. Miami's pass rush gives him little reason to slow down, with six sacks, the fewest in the NFL.

With time in the pocket, Maye can push the ball downfield, and he averages 8.3 yards per attempt. The risk is the turnover. He has eight interceptions, and three of them came in one game at Seattle. The Dolphins allow 228 passing yards per game, so their best hope is forcing him into a mistake without much pressure, and his patience against that is the thing to track.

A sack in five of New England's seven games has Elijah Ponder leading the Patriots with 5.5. He gets a Miami offense that has trouble holding onto the ball.

Malik Willis has fumbled five times and lost three, tied for the most in the NFL, and Ponder forced a fumble against Las Vegas in Week 5. That makes strip attempts the clearest way New England's defense can steal possessions. Miami's line has allowed 16 sacks, so he should get chances. Watch what he does when he reaches Willis, because the ball has come loose often.

Malik Willis accounted for three touchdowns in Miami's first win, a 14-of-21, 208-yard day at the Jets in Week 7. New England is a tougher defense, allowing 220 passing yards per game with 17 sacks.

His legs are part of the plan, with 223 rushing yards and three rushing scores. Willis needs to make plays outside the pocket without putting the ball on the ground, and the Patriots' pass rush will be aiming for it. His 77-yard completion is Miami's longest play of the season, so the deep ball is there when he has time.

Miami gave Ollie Gordon II 25 carries in the win at the Jets, and he turned them into 103 yards and his fourth straight game with a rushing touchdown. New England is a tougher assignment, allowing 95 rushing yards per game, a top 10 mark.

The Dolphins need Gordon to keep Willis out of obvious passing downs against the Patriots' pass rush. Yards will be harder to find, so how long Miami stays patient with him matters. Another workload near 25 carries would mean the Dolphins are setting the pace.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds

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