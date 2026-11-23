The Green Bay Packers visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Both teams are 6-4 and had a Week 11 bye, and the Rams have won four straight. The Packers lost to the Vikings in their last game after winning the two before it.

The Packers lost 30-10 to the Vikings in Week 10, when Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes. The Rams won 34-6 at the Cardinals in Week 10, when Blake Corum ran 17 times for 100 yards and a score.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Packers vs. Rams

When: Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Stream: Netflix

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Minnesota sacked Jordan Love eight times in Week 10, more than he had taken in his previous four games combined.

He still has 2,838 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes through 10 games, and he threw for 372 yards and three scores against New England in Week 9. The Rams bring Myles Garrett and a defense that held Arizona to 89 passing yards. Love needs the pocket to hold long enough for his deep shots to develop. Seven interceptions on the season are the other number Green Bay wants to trim.

After a career-high 171 receiving yards against the Patriots, Christian Watson fell to a season-low 37 against the Vikings.

He has 52 catches for 916 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 targets, an average of 17.6 yards per catch. Green Bay needs that explosiveness back on a short week. The Rams limited Arizona's passing game to 89 yards in Week 10, so Watson has to win early downs and give Love a target when protection breaks down. He caught seven of eight targets against New England, a sign of what he can do when Love has time.

Without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, both on injured reserve, Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes at Arizona and averaged 9.6 yards per attempt, his second-best mark of the season.

He has 2,623 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions through 10 games. The Packers forced four turnovers against New England in Week 9, so Stafford has to protect the ball against a defense that takes it away and keep finding open targets while his receiving group is still short-handed.

Kyren Williams ran 12 times for 23 yards at Arizona and is dealing with a sore toe, but he went from limited to full participation in practice ahead of the game.

He has 616 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on the season and averages 4.4 yards per carry, behind Blake Corum's 5.3. Minnesota ran for 129 yards on Green Bay in Week 10, so the Rams have room to run. Los Angeles needs Williams healthy to keep the ground game balanced while its receivers work back from injury.

Packers vs. Rams Odds

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