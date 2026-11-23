The New York Jets visit the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami is 1-9 and has lost four straight. New York is 3-8 after ending a five-game skid. The Jets beat the Chargers 27-24 in Week 11, when Breece Hall ran for 86 yards. The Dolphins lost 26-9 at the Bills.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Jets vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Three touchdown passes on 17 of 21 attempts at the Chargers snapped a two-game touchdown drought for the Jets, and Geno Smith averaged 8.4 yards per attempt in the win.

He has 2,402 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions through 11 games, and he has been sacked 30 times. He threw for 148 yards without a touchdown against Buffalo the week before. Miami allows 25.0 points per game and has lost four straight. Smith's patience in the red zone is what the Jets need to keep scoring against a one-win team.

Braelon Allen carried 16 times for 75 yards at the Chargers, topping his 73 yards from the previous two games combined after Breece Hall returned from a quadriceps injury.

Allen has 713 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 144 carries, plus 21 catches. Miami allowed 26 points at Buffalo, and the Dolphins are 1-9, so New York can keep leaning on the run and let Allen share the workload with Hall. Allen stays involved if the Jets keep the game close enough to keep running.

Seven straight games with at least 64 scrimmage yards have kept Ollie Gordon II steady for Miami, even with a four-game touchdown drought.

He has 138 carries for 608 yards and four touchdowns, and he gained 69 yards on 11 carries at Buffalo with a 24-yard run, but he averaged under 4.0 yards per carry in three of his last four games. Kyle McCord is starting at quarterback with Malik Willis on injured reserve. The Jets allow 25.3 points per game, so Miami needs Gordon's runs to keep McCord out of long-yardage spots.

Jets vs. Dolphins Odds

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