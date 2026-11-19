The New York Jets visit the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Jets are 2-8 and the Chargers are 1-8.

New York has lost five straight. Jason Sanders made all four of his field goal attempts in a 31-12 loss to Buffalo in Week 10. Los Angeles won for the first time this season with a 23-20 win at Baltimore on Nov. 16. The Ravens ran for 16 yards in that game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Jets vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

The Jets' backfield got Breece Hall back after five missed games, and he has 265 rushing yards on 77 carries in five appearances. He added four catches for 67 yards against the Bills on Nov. 15.

Hall faces a Chargers defense that allows 110.2 rushing yards per game, which makes his receiving work as important as his carries. The Jets get a back who can move the ball through the air when the run game stalls.

Braelon Allen leads the Jets with 638 rushing yards on 128 carries and three rushing touchdowns. Since Hall returned, he has carried eight times in each game, for 33 yards on Nov. 8 and 40 on Nov. 15.

Allen faces a Chargers defense that allows 26.6 points per game, so long drives that keep the ball away from Los Angeles matter. His short bursts are how the Jets, who score 19.4 points per game, build those drives.

The Chargers' passing offense ranks among the NFL's bottom five at 171.6 yards per game, and Justin Herbert has 1,720 yards and six touchdown passes behind it. He added 51 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown at the Ravens on Nov. 16.

Herbert faces a Jets defense that allows 196.8 passing yards per game, which gives him room to push the ball downfield. Los Angeles scores 16.0 points per game, and its passing game is where that number has to rise.

The Chargers' lead back is Omarion Hampton, who has team highs of 474 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 124 carries. He ran for a season-high 105 yards on Nov. 16.

Hampton faces a Jets defense that allows 135.3 rushing yards per game. The Chargers run for 119.6 yards per game, a stronger unit than their passing offense, and this matchup lets Los Angeles play to that strength and take some of the load off Justin Herbert.

Jets vs. Chargers Odds