National Football League
how to watch jaguars vs ravens
National Football League

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Ravens: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 5, 2026 10:30 a.m. ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Watch NFL on FOX One

The Ravens are 4-4 after a 36-10 loss at the Bills in Week 8. The Ravens score 22.4 points per game and allow 25.4.

The Jaguars are 5-2 after a 42-7 win against the Colts in Week 8. The Jaguars score 28.0 points per game and allow 15.9.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Ravens

  • When: Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
  • Stream: Amazon Prime Video
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

The Jaguars' quarterback has thrown for 1,690 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games this season. Trevor Lawrence has completed 65.7 percent of his passes and has a 112.6 passer rating.

He went 10 of 14 for 210 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 42-7 win against the Colts in Week 8. The Ravens allow 228.3 passing yards per game and have 17 sacks. Lawrence has been sacked 13 times this season. Watch how he handles pressure on third down.

The Ravens' quarterback has thrown for 91 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in one game this season. Joe Fagnano has completed 47.6 percent of his passes and has a 40.0 passer rating.

He went 10 of 21 for 91 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the 36-10 loss at the Bills in Week 8. The Jaguars allow 253.9 passing yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL, and have 15 sacks. Fagnano has been sacked three times this season. Count his completions of 20 yards or more.

The Ravens' leading rusher has run for 632 yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries this season. Derrick Henry averages 4.0 yards per carry and has caught 12 passes for 75 yards.

He ran 11 times for 53 yards and one touchdown in the 36-10 loss at the Bills in Week 8. The Jaguars allow 77.4 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL. Watch how often he gets the ball on early downs.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Odds

Learn more about Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: QB Stock Market Week 9: Who's Been The Best Starter In The First Half Of 2026?

QB Stock Market Week 9: Who's Been The Best Starter In The First Half Of 2026?

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Ravens Finalizing Trade For Jacoby Brissett With Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Out

    Ravens Finalizing Trade For Jacoby Brissett With Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Out

    NFL Trending Image: Eagles Reportedly Making QB Change, Will Start Joe Milton vs. Giants

    Eagles Reportedly Making QB Change, Will Start Joe Milton vs. Giants

    NFL Trending Image: QB Notebook: Caleb Williams Has Erased All Doubts; The QB Teams Should Trade For

    QB Notebook: Caleb Williams Has Erased All Doubts; The QB Teams Should Trade For

  2. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Broncos, Bears Make Moves After Big Wins

    2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Broncos, Bears Make Moves After Big Wins

    NFL Trending Image: Herd Hierarchy: Are The Bears The NFL’s Best Team? Seahawks, Chiefs Slide

    Herd Hierarchy: Are The Bears The NFL’s Best Team? Seahawks, Chiefs Slide

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady Explains The Transition Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Has Made

    Tom Brady Explains The Transition Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Has Made

  3. NFL Trending Image: North Carolina State Considering 2 Former NFL Quarterbacks For Head Coaching Job

    North Carolina State Considering 2 Former NFL Quarterbacks For Head Coaching Job

    NFL Trending Image: Brady Returns: Tom Brady Set To Broadcast First Game At Gillette Stadium

    Brady Returns: Tom Brady Set To Broadcast First Game At Gillette Stadium

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Odds: Win Totals Shift For Surprise Teams, Super Bowl Favorites

    2026 NFL Odds: Win Totals Shift For Surprise Teams, Super Bowl Favorites

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Ravens Finalizing Trade For Jacoby Brissett With Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Out
Ravens Finalizing Trade For Jacoby Brissett With Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Out
NFL Trending Image: Eagles Reportedly Making QB Change, Will Start Joe Milton vs. Giants
Eagles Reportedly Making QB Change, Will Start Joe Milton vs. Giants
NFL Trending Image: QB Notebook: Caleb Williams Has Erased All Doubts; The QB Teams Should Trade For
QB Notebook: Caleb Williams Has Erased All Doubts; The QB Teams Should Trade For
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs Colts on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs ColtsWatch Rams vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Rams vs CommandersWatch Giants vs Eagles on FOX One Watch Giants vs EaglesWatch Raiders vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Raiders vs 49ersWatch Cardinals vs Seahawks on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs SeahawksWatch Packers vs Patriots on FOX One Watch Packers vs Patriots
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes