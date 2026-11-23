The Atlanta Falcons visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Atlanta is 3-7 and has lost three in a row. Minnesota is 7-3 but dropped its last game.

The Falcons lost 35-13 to the Chiefs in Week 10 and had a bye in Week 11, after Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes. The Vikings lost 35-10 at the 49ers, who got three touchdown passes from Brock Purdy.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FOX

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Six interceptions in three games have overshadowed a season-high 286 passing yards against Kansas City, where Michael Penix Jr. completed 23 of 43 passes.

He has 1,730 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games, and he has been sacked 12 times. The Week 11 bye gave him time to regroup. Minnesota allows 16.1 points per game, so Atlanta cannot afford many empty drives. Penix helps the Falcons most when he takes the short throws, avoids the forced ones and keeps possessions alive.

Bijan Robinson ran for 100 yards on 19 carries against Cincinnati and 71 on 16 against Kansas City, and he scored in both games.

He has 951 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 185 carries, plus 35 catches on 45 targets. Minnesota lost 35-10 at San Francisco in its last game, so Atlanta can lean on the run if it keeps the score close and the game plan on schedule. Robinson also gives the Falcons a safe outlet when Penix is under pressure.

In his two games for Minnesota, Kirk Cousins has completed 47 of 69 passes for 442 yards. He went 26 of 38 for 235 yards at San Francisco and 21 of 31 for 207 yards with two touchdowns at Green Bay.

Atlanta allows 239.1 passing yards per game and has only three interceptions all season. Za'Darius Smith leads the Falcons with 4.5 sacks. Cousins has thrown one interception in each of his two games, so Minnesota needs him to get the ball out before that rush arrives and keep the offense moving.

An 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter tied the game at San Francisco, but Aaron Jones finished with 30 yards on eight carries as the 49ers pulled away.

Jones has 134 carries for 551 yards and four touchdowns, plus 18 catches. Jordan Mason shares the carries, and Jones brings more as a receiver. Atlanta allows 25.8 points per game, so Minnesota can score if Jones gets chances in space. He gives the Vikings a receiving option out of the backfield.

Falcons vs. Vikings Odds

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