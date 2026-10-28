How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Atlanta Falcons visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay has yet to win at Raymond James Stadium, and Atlanta has been better away from home. The Buccaneers are 2-5 and third in the NFC South, and their four home losses came by a combined 21 points. The Falcons are 3-4 and second in the division, and they are 2-1 on the road.

Tampa Bay comes in off a 43-13 win at Carolina in Week 7, and its defense allows 295 total yards per game, No. 3 in the NFL. Atlanta beat San Francisco 29-20 that same week and scores 24.4 points per game, a top 10 mark.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Atlanta has thrown one interception in 144 attempts since Michael Penix Jr. took over in Week 3. He has nine touchdown passes in five starts, and Tampa Bay will test that ball security. The Buccaneers have eight interceptions, tied for No. 2 in the NFL.

Penix averages 8 yards per attempt, so he has been aggressive without being careless. That balance gets harder against a defense with 40 passes defensed, No. 4 in the league. Few defenses get their hands on more throws, so his third-down decisions into coverage are the matchup to watch.

Bijan Robinson still leads the NFL with 704 rushing yards, but he has not reached 90 in any of his past three games. Tampa Bay makes the slump harder to break. The Buccaneers allow 77 rushing yards per game, No. 2 in the league.

Atlanta does not need Robinson to dominate on the ground here. It needs him to keep the offense ahead of the chains so Penix is not throwing into a secondary that takes the ball away. He has 25 catches for 203 yards, and his work as a receiver may be the easier way to get him going. Count his touches in the passing game.

Tampa Bay asked only 11 passes of Baker Mayfield in his Week 7 return from a dislocated right thumb, so Sunday is the first real look at how much the Buccaneers trust it. Atlanta gives him a reason to throw, allowing 256 passing yards per game, a bottom 10 mark.

The catch is the Falcons' pass rush. Atlanta has 17 sacks, and Mayfield has been sacked 13 times in four games, a lot of hits for a quarterback coming back from a hand injury. His attempts in the first half will say a lot. A number in the teens would suggest Tampa Bay is ready to let him play normally.

Bucky Irving ran for 165 yards at Dallas and 106 with two scores at Carolina in the past three games, his only 100-yard days this season. Atlanta's run defense ranks No. 4 at 89 yards per game, so this is strength against strength.

With Mayfield easing back in, the Buccaneers need Irving to carry more of the offense. Tampa Bay runs for 146 yards per game, No. 3 in the NFL, and throws for fewer yards than any team. The Falcons have to win early downs and force passing situations Tampa Bay has avoided. Second-and-long is where Atlanta wants this game.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds

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