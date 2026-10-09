How to Watch Colts vs. Steelers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Both teams are 2-2. The Colts beat Washington 30-13 in Week 4, and the Steelers lost 27-24 at Cleveland.

The Colts have the better offense on paper, scoring 25.5 points per game to Pittsburgh’s 19.2. What holds them back is the football. Their minus-6 turnover margin is the worst in the NFL, and they allow 26 points per game.

The Steelers have taken care of the ball, with a plus-2 margin that ranks 13th. They score less and give up 21.8 points per game.

The Steelers are 2.5-point favorites over the Colts, with a total of 44.5 and a moneyline of -135 for the Steelers and +115 for the Colts.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Colts vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Jonathan Taylor has 353 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 86 carries, and he has scored in three of Indianapolis' four games. His 422 all-purpose yards lead the Colts. He ran 20 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-13 win at Washington on Oct. 4.

Pittsburgh has allowed 87 points through four games, 21.75 per game. Keeping the Steelers' offense on the sideline means another heavy workload on the ground for the Colts.

Indianapolis' passing offense ranks 26th at 174.8 yards per game, and Daniel Jones has thrown an interception in all four games, four in total against three touchdowns, with 754 passing yards on the season. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 143 yards at Washington on Oct. 4.

Pittsburgh's turnover margin is plus-2, 13th in the NFL. Keeping the ball out of the Steelers' hands is the job against a defense that has taken it away more often than it has given it up.

Pittsburgh's passing offense ranks 16th at 223.0 yards per game, with Aaron Rodgers at 999 yards and seven touchdowns, and he has thrown for at least 187 yards in every game. He completed 22 of 40 for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the 27-24 loss at Cleveland on Oct. 1.

Indianapolis has a turnover margin of minus-6, last in the NFL at 32nd. Short fields would give Pittsburgh more chances to lift its passing numbers.

DK Metcalf leads Pittsburgh with 213 receiving yards on 16 catches and 33 targets, with one touchdown. He caught five of nine targets for 115 yards at Cleveland on Oct. 1, including a 43-yard catch that is his longest of the season.

Indianapolis has allowed 104 points through four games, 26.0 per game. One touchdown on 33 targets leaves Pittsburgh wanting more scoring from him against a Colts defense that has allowed that many points.

Colts vs. Steelers Odds

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