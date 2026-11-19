The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit.

The Lions are 7-2 and share the NFC North lead with the Vikings and Bears. The Buccaneers are 3-6 and coming off their bye.

Tampa Bay lost 27-24 at Chicago in Week 9 despite forcing five turnovers. Zyon McCollum had two of the interceptions.

Detroit has won five straight. The Lions gained 494 yards in a 35-10 win over New England in Week 10 and host the Bears on Thanksgiving.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Lions

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Tampa Bay's offense runs on the ground at 163.9 rushing yards per game, and Bucky Irving leads it with 825 rushing yards, which rank among the NFL's top five, and a team-high seven rushing touchdowns. He ran 20 times for 97 yards and scored twice in the 27-24 loss at the Bears on Nov. 8.

Irving meets a Lions defense that allows 90.4 rushing yards per game. Tampa Bay's strength runs straight into one of Detroit's, and the Buccaneers do not have a passing game built to carry them if the run stalls.

Tampa Bay's passing game needs big plays, and Tez Johnson gave it one with a 58-yard catch in the 27-24 loss at the Bears on Nov. 8, finishing with two catches for 76 yards. He has 254 receiving yards and 135 punt return yards this season.

Johnson faces a Lions defense that allows 241.9 passing yards per game, while Tampa Bay throws for just 141.9. The Buccaneers rarely win through the air, so a few chunk plays from Johnson would give their run game room to work against the Lions.

Detroit's offense leans on Jared Goff, who has a team-high 18 touchdown passes, including three in the 35-10 win over the Patriots on Nov. 15. He threw for 303 yards in that game and has 2,437 passing yards this season, which rank among the NFL's top 10.

Goff faces a Buccaneers defense that allows 213.8 passing yards per game. Tampa Bay's offense runs through the ground game, and an early lead through the air would force the Buccaneers away from the plan that gets them through games.

Detroit's run game goes through Jahmyr Gibbs, who leads the NFL with 1,000 rushing yards and shares the league lead with 11 rushing touchdowns. He ran 22 times for 153 yards and two scores against the Patriots on Nov. 15 and added seven catches for 99 yards.

Gibbs faces a Buccaneers defense that allows 79.1 rushing yards per game. Detroit can move him into the passing game, where he has 384 receiving yards this season, so Tampa Bay can't slow the Lions' best player just by winning at the line.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Odds