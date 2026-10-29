How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Cleveland Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are both 5-2, and the Browns lead the AFC North after winning the first meeting. Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 27-24 in Week 4, and the Steelers have won three straight since.

Pittsburgh is 3-0 at home and allows 19.7 points per game, a top 10 mark, and it comes in off a 16-10 win at New Orleans in Week 7. Cleveland has won three of its last four games but is 2-2 on the road, and it converts 32.6 percent of its third downs, a bottom 10 mark.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Deshaun Watson already beat Pittsburgh once this season, going 24 of 33 for 268 yards in Cleveland's 27-24 win in Week 4. Now he sees the Steelers in Pittsburgh, against a defense with 18 sacks and seven interceptions, a top 10 total.

His legs give Cleveland a way out when the pocket breaks down, and he has 215 rushing yards this season. The concern is the ball itself. Watson has fumbled six times, tied for the most in the NFL, and Pittsburgh's pass rush will be hunting for the ball. Watch how he protects the ball when the Steelers get home.

Pittsburgh has already seen what Denzel Boston can do, after he had 89 yards and a 60-yard catch against the Steelers in Week 4. That catch is still the Browns' longest play of the season, but he has caught four of 13 targets over the past two games.

He is Cleveland's downfield option at 18.6 yards per catch, and Pittsburgh leads the NFL with 46 passes defensed. The windows will be tight, and Boston needs to turn more of his targets into catches after a quiet two weeks. Watch whether Watson keeps taking deep shots to him against a secondary that gets its hands on this many passes.

Two of Aaron Rodgers' five interceptions came in the Week 4 loss at Cleveland, the same day he threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh puts a lot on his arm, with 37.6 attempts per game, a top 10 rate, and the rematch tests whether he can keep the volume without the mistakes.

Cleveland makes that hard. The Browns allow 202 passing yards per game, a top 10 mark, and have 20 sacks, while Pittsburgh's line has allowed 22. Rodgers needs quick, decisive throws to keep that rush from settling in. His release time is the thing to watch, especially on early downs.

Cleveland's line has allowed 25 sacks, more than any team in the NFL, and T.J. Watt leads Pittsburgh with 5.5 sacks. He had a sack and a forced fumble in the first meeting in Week 4.

That is a clear edge for the Steelers' best defender against a team that has struggled to protect its quarterback. Watt also has seven tackles for loss, so his impact shows up against the run too. Cleveland will try to slow him with Watson's legs and quick throws, and how often Watt gets free on early downs will say a lot about this rematch.

Browns vs. Steelers Odds

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