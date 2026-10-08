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how to watch bears vs packers
National Football League

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 11, 2026 8:35 a.m. ET

The Chicago Bears visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. The Bears are 3-1 and the Packers are 2-2.

Chicago averages 28.0 points per game and allows 16.2, with a turnover margin of plus-1.

Green Bay averages 18.2 points per game and allows 26.2, with a turnover margin of minus-2.

The Bears are 1.5-point favorites over the Packers, with a total of 44.5 and a moneyline of -110 for the Bears and -107 for the Packers.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers

Players To Watch

Chicago's offense runs through its ground game, but Tyson Bagent has been the passer in two of its four games. He has completed 30 of 43 attempts for 322 yards with one interception and no touchdowns. His best outing was 25 of 34 for 268 yards in the 23-12 win over the Jets on Oct. 4.

Green Bay has allowed 105 points through four games, 26.25 per game. Those completions have to turn into touchdowns against a defense that has given up points in bunches.

The Bears lead the NFL in rushing at 196.3 yards per game, and Kyle Monangai has the heaviest workload with 324 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries. He ran 30 times for 146 yards and two scores against the Jets on Oct. 4, and his 61-yard run at Carolina on Sept. 13 is the longest of his season.

Green Bay's turnover margin is minus 2, tied for 21st in the league. Green Bay gives the ball away more than it takes it, which suits a Bears run game built on volume.

Green Bay is 2-2 and gets 249.3 of its 307.3 yards per game through the air, which puts the offense in Jordan Love's hands. He has 1,041 passing yards and eight touchdowns, throwing exactly two in each game. He completed 22 of 30 for 197 yards and two scores at Tampa Bay on Oct. 4.

Chicago has allowed 65 points through four games, 16.25 per game. Green Bay's offense is facing a defense that has kept scoring low.

Matthew Golden has 18 catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 37 targets, making him a steady piece of Green Bay's passing game. His best day was five catches for 100 yards and a score against Atlanta on Sept. 24, including a 45-yard reception.

Chicago converts 47.4 percent of its third downs, sixth in the NFL, which limits how many possessions opponents get. Those long Chicago possessions leave Packers receivers fewer chances, so each target to Golden has to count.

Bears vs. Packers Odds

Learn more about the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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