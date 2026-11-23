The Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit.

Chicago and Detroit are both 8-2, with Minnesota a game back at 7-3. The Bears have won five straight and the Lions have won six. The Bears beat the Saints 21-13 in Week 11, when Jeffery Simmons had three sacks. The Lions beat the Buccaneers 31-21 and outgained them 386 yards to 274.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Bears vs. Lions

When: Thursday, November 26, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Chicago's offense sputtered out of the bye, and Caleb Williams finished with 181 yards against New Orleans, his first game under 200 since Week 2. He has thrown for 1,727 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games while adding 156 rushing yards and a score.

Detroit allows 233.1 passing yards per game, giving Williams room to bounce back through the air. Turning the two touchdown passes he threw against the Saints into sustained drives keeps the Bears offense moving on the road.

Eleven touchdowns this season lead the Chicago backfield, and D'Andre Swift's latest came on a 3-yard catch from Caleb Williams in Week 11. He has 627 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores on 168 carries, plus 26 catches, though three lost fumbles are a career high.

Detroit allows only 93.4 rushing yards per game, making every short-yardage carry a test for a back who saw 15 touches as Kyle Monangai eased back from injury. Clean ball security and tough inside runs give Chicago the balance it needs to control possession.

Two touchdown passes and 279 yards against Tampa Bay gave Jared Goff multiple scoring throws in back-to-back games. He has 2,716 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions through 10 games, though he has been sacked 22 times.

Chicago allows 216.5 passing yards per game, presenting a disciplined secondary on a short week. Goff hit eight different targets against the Buccaneers, and spreading the ball around again gives Detroit a steady way to keep pace with the Bears scoring.

Jahmyr Gibbs has run for 153 yards twice this season and found the end zone twice against Tampa Bay in Week 11. He enters Thanksgiving with 1,098 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on 222 carries, plus 45 catches, with only two fumbles all year.

Chicago's run defense allows just 94 rushing yards per game, setting up a direct test for Detroit's primary weapon. Consistent production from Gibbs forces Bears defenders toward the line of scrimmage and opens throwing lanes for the Lions offense.

Bears vs. Lions Odds

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