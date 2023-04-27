Houston Texans draft C.J. Stroud No. 2 overall
The Texans have found their new quarterback.
Houston selected C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Stroud was one of the top passers in college over his two seasons as Ohio State's starting quarterback. He threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns in 2021 before throwing for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2022, earning Heisman finalist nods in both seasons.
Stroud was widely viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects, if not the top quarterback prospect, in this year's draft. In fact, Stroud was even the betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick earlier in April. But the Carolina Panthers appeared to become enamored with Alabama's Bryce Young in recent weeks before making him the No. 1 overall pick earlier Thursday.
While Stroud is a highly touted quarterback prospect and the Texans have a need for a quarterback, the selection is a last-minute surprise. Most reports in the days leading up to the draft suggested that Houston was targeting a defensive player — either Will Anderson or Tyree Wilson — with the No. 2 overall pick.
Here's what FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang had to say about Stroud:
2. CJ Stroud, Ohio State. 6-3, 218, Redshirt Sophomore
Overview: Even among the all-time great Buckeyes, Stroud's dominance as Ohio State's starter the past two seasons is unique. He was honored as the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist after each of his two starting campaigns, leaving Columbus with 16 school records and a 21-4 career record. Like Young, Stroud was aided by future first-round picks at receiver.
Strengths: Stroud is the most accurate quarterback in this draft class. That is not simply a reflection of his 69.3% completion rate or the 85:12 touchdown-to-interception ratio that set records at Ohio State over his career. He routinely delivers passes to all levels of the field with the precision of a JUGGS machine, sending rifle shots 20-30 yards downfield just as the receiver makes his break and lofting pillow-soft tosses down the seam over linebackers and under safeties. Stroud's exceptional arm talent is complemented by a solidly built frame, plenty of functional mobility and the perception that he is just scratching the surface of his potential, as he is just 21 years old.
Concerns: With some notable exceptions against Georgia in the final game of his college career, Stroud rarely showed much interest in scrambling at Ohio State, leaving yards on the field. Some critics also questioned his competitiveness.
Bottom Line: One of the truths I've come to learn in my 20+ years evaluating players is that accuracy remains the most important element to quarterback play. A calm and protected Stroud is as pinpoint as it gets. Stroud was already a top-five candidate but his brilliant performance against Georgia, albeit in a losing cause, has scouts more excited about his upside than ever.
Grade: Top-five player
