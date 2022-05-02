National Football League Hopkins suspended six games for violating NFL's PED policy 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Drugs policy.

As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hopkins will miss the Cards' first six games after news broke Monday afternoon that he'd broken the league's mandated code of conduct.

The league strictly prohibits more than 100 injectable/edible substances, including anabolic steroids, protein and peptide hormones, anti-estrogenic agents, diuretics and stimulants.

This is Hopkins' first violation of the sort, hence the six-game suspension. Should he be found guilty of a similar infraction in the future, he'll be suspended for the entire 17-game season.

Also, per the league's policy, Hopkins will still be permitted to attend team meetings, meet individually with Kliff Kingsbury, as well as his offensive coordinator and position coach, and participate in individual workouts with the strength and conditioning coach.

Hopkins pulled in 42 receptions for 572 yards (13.6 yards per reception), with eight TDs in 2021.

This is a developing story.

