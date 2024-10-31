'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin dresses as Bengals QB Joe Burrow for Halloween
The comparisons between actor Macaulay Culkin and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have raged on through the years, and, frankly, the similarity in their appearance is startling.
And for his part, Culkin has embraced the narrative, dressing as Burrow for Halloween this year.
The comparisons between Burrow and Culkin, who's best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the "Home Alone" movies, began to emerge in Cincinnati's run to Super Bowl LVI; that time period also brought to light the striking resemblance between quarterback Derek Carr and actor Daniel Stern, who played Marv Murchins in the films.
Of course, Burrow and the Bengals have felt more like Marv and Harry being tormented in a home invasion this season than Kevin wreaking havoc on intruders.
The Bengals are coming off a 37-17 loss at home to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, which dropped them to 3-5 and three games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) for first place in the AFC North. Burrow has totaled 1,993 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 106.5 passer rating this season, while completing 70.3% of his passes. He has also rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown.
This coming Sunday, the Bengals host the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Maybe Burrow can use Kevin's elusiveness to avoid the rush, extend drives for the Bengals and get them a much-needed victory?
