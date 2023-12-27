Herd Hierarchy Week 17: Ravens take over No. 1 spot
As the NFL season heads into Week 17, and several of the top teams in the league have already faced off, Colin Cowherd returned with another installment of "Herd Hierarchy."
Let's take a look at his latest top 10.
10. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 10)
Super Bowl odds: +5000
Overall record: 10-5 | Last week: Won 36-22 @ Texans
Cowherd's thoughts: "Joe Flacco took over and they're 3-1. I think it's a great story; I don't think it's a great team. They muddy it up and they ugly it up. It's a fun story with Flacco. I don't think they're going to do anything in the postseason with Flacco."
Up next: Browns @ Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Prime Video
9. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 4)
Super Bowl odds: +850
Overall record: 9-6 | Last week: Lost 20-14 vs. Raiders
Cowherd's thoughts: "Listen, Kansas City — they got a problem. They're bad at wide receiver. They look disorganized. They're trying to duct tape some of their issues. I think they're gonna win out, I think they're gonna end up 11-6 and be fine, with a shot to get into the AFC Championship."
Up next: Bengals @ Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS
8. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 8)
Super Bowl odds: +7000
Overall record: 8-7 | Last week: Won 30-22 vs. Saints
Cowherd's thoughts: "Stafford's on an absolute heater. The O-line is healthy. They're running the football, not turning it over. Great coach. They got Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee. They're a real team."
Up next: Rams @ Giants, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app
7. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 7)
Super Bowl odds: +750
Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Won 22-20 vs. Cowboys
Cowherd's thoughts: "It's still a team that hasn't won a playoff game in 23 years that I don't trust. I do love their coach and some offensive pieces."
Up next: Dolphins @ Ravens, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS
6. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 5)
Super Bowl odds: +1000
Overall record: 10-5 | Last week: Lost 22-20 @ Dolphins
Cowherd's thoughts: "Bottom line is, Dallas has three wins against winning teams. Mike McCarthy promised us a more physical run team. That's not what we have."
Up next: Lions @ Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC
5. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 9)
Super Bowl odds: +800
Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Won 33-25 vs. Giants
Cowherd's thoughts: "They're not perfect. I think they're trying to figure out their way offensively. But I like their receivers, their O Line, capable running backs. Jalen Hurts is a leader."
Up next: Cardinals @ Eagles, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app
4. Detroit Lions (Last week: 6)
Super Bowl odds: +1800
Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Won 30-24 @ Vikings
Cowherd's thoughts: "Here's an amazing stat: Detroit has four different players — four different players — with eight plus touchdowns. Again, I think they lose to Dallas this upcoming week. But Jared Goff, when he doesn't turn it over, [the Lions] are 7-0."
Up next: Lions @ Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. Saturday, ABC
3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 3)
Super Bowl odds: +1100
Overall record: 9-6 | Last week: Won 24-22 @ Chargers
Cowherd's thoughts: "People are not paying attention. Josh Allen is the least-sacked quarterback in the league. James Cook — first Bills player with 1,000 rushing yards in five years. Their O-line is playing well. Their run game is legitimate."
Up next: Patriots @ Bills, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS
2. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 1)
Super Bowl odds: +240
Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Lost 33-29 vs. Ravens
Cowherd's thoughts: "Brock Purdy is not good enough to overcome turnovers. I still think it's the best roster in the sport. When Brock Purdy trails in the second half, he's got a passer rating in the 60s."
Up next: Niners @ Commanders, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app
1. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 2)
Super Bowl odds: +400
Overall record: 12-3 | Last week: Won 33-19 @ 49ers
Cowherd's thoughts: "Lamar's unbelievable. Their culture, their coach, their defense, their quarterback, their toughness — Baltimore at No. 1."
Up next: Dolphins @ Ravens, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS
Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.
-
NFL 14-leg TD parlay hits on Christian McCaffrey score, bettor wins $489,383 on $5 bet
Taylor Swift, family in attendance as Travis Kelce, Chiefs lose to Raiders on Christmas
Eagles fans turning page on snowball fiasco: 'No one was trying to hurt Santa Claus'
-
Ravens-49ers will decide NFL MVP race between Lamar Jackson and Brock Purdy
2023 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Who's in, tiebreakers, clinching scenarios for Week 17
Giants QB Tommy DeVito got early Christmas present from Yankees' Aaron Judge
-
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites despite loss to Ravens
Raiders' Jack Jones on Patrick Mahomes: 'Stop the magician, then the act is over'
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
-
NFL 14-leg TD parlay hits on Christian McCaffrey score, bettor wins $489,383 on $5 bet
Taylor Swift, family in attendance as Travis Kelce, Chiefs lose to Raiders on Christmas
Eagles fans turning page on snowball fiasco: 'No one was trying to hurt Santa Claus'
-
Ravens-49ers will decide NFL MVP race between Lamar Jackson and Brock Purdy
2023 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Who's in, tiebreakers, clinching scenarios for Week 17
Giants QB Tommy DeVito got early Christmas present from Yankees' Aaron Judge
-
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites despite loss to Ravens
Raiders' Jack Jones on Patrick Mahomes: 'Stop the magician, then the act is over'
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes