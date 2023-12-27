National Football League Herd Hierarchy Week 17: Ravens take over No. 1 spot Published Dec. 27, 2023 10:15 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the NFL season heads into Week 17, and several of the top teams in the league have already faced off, Colin Cowherd returned with another installment of "Herd Hierarchy."

Let's take a look at his latest top 10.

10. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 10)

Super Bowl odds: +5000

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall record: 10-5 | Last week: Won 36-22 @ Texans

Cowherd's thoughts: "Joe Flacco took over and they're 3-1. I think it's a great story; I don't think it's a great team. They muddy it up and they ugly it up. It's a fun story with Flacco. I don't think they're going to do anything in the postseason with Flacco."

Up next: Browns @ Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Prime Video

9. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 4)

Super Bowl odds: +850

Overall record: 9-6 | Last week: Lost 20-14 vs. Raiders

Cowherd's thoughts: "Listen, Kansas City — they got a problem. They're bad at wide receiver. They look disorganized. They're trying to duct tape some of their issues. I think they're gonna win out, I think they're gonna end up 11-6 and be fine, with a shot to get into the AFC Championship."

Up next: Bengals @ Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

8. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 8)

Super Bowl odds: +7000

Overall record: 8-7 | Last week: Won 30-22 vs. Saints

Cowherd's thoughts: "Stafford's on an absolute heater. The O-line is healthy. They're running the football, not turning it over. Great coach. They got Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee. They're a real team."

Up next: Rams @ Giants, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

7. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 7)

Super Bowl odds: +750

Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Won 22-20 vs. Cowboys

Cowherd's thoughts: "It's still a team that hasn't won a playoff game in 23 years that I don't trust. I do love their coach and some offensive pieces."

Up next: Dolphins @ Ravens, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

6. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 5)

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Overall record: 10-5 | Last week: Lost 22-20 @ Dolphins

Cowherd's thoughts: "Bottom line is, Dallas has three wins against winning teams. Mike McCarthy promised us a more physical run team. That's not what we have."

Up next: Lions @ Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC

5. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 9)

Super Bowl odds: +800

Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Won 33-25 vs. Giants

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're not perfect. I think they're trying to figure out their way offensively. But I like their receivers, their O Line, capable running backs. Jalen Hurts is a leader."

Up next: Cardinals @ Eagles, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

4. Detroit Lions (Last week: 6)

Super Bowl odds: +1800

Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Won 30-24 @ Vikings

Cowherd's thoughts: "Here's an amazing stat: Detroit has four different players — four different players — with eight plus touchdowns. Again, I think they lose to Dallas this upcoming week. But Jared Goff, when he doesn't turn it over, [the Lions] are 7-0."

Up next: Lions @ Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Herd Hierarchy Week 17: Ravens, 49ers sit on top, Rams move up

3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 3)

Super Bowl odds: +1100

Overall record: 9-6 | Last week: Won 24-22 @ Chargers

Cowherd's thoughts: "People are not paying attention. Josh Allen is the least-sacked quarterback in the league. James Cook — first Bills player with 1,000 rushing yards in five years. Their O-line is playing well. Their run game is legitimate."

Up next: Patriots @ Bills, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

2. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 1)

Super Bowl odds: +240

Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Lost 33-29 vs. Ravens

Cowherd's thoughts: "Brock Purdy is not good enough to overcome turnovers. I still think it's the best roster in the sport. When Brock Purdy trails in the second half, he's got a passer rating in the 60s."

Up next: Niners @ Commanders, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

1. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 2)

Super Bowl odds: +400

Overall record: 12-3 | Last week: Won 33-19 @ 49ers

Cowherd's thoughts: "Lamar's unbelievable. Their culture, their coach, their defense, their quarterback, their toughness — Baltimore at No. 1."

Up next: Dolphins @ Ravens, 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share