National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Week 17 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 17 is shaping up to be a doozy.

Just one week remains in the NFL's regular season, with seeds, playoff spots and a whole lot more on the line Week 17. Which teams are carrying the most momentum into the final week?

Check out Cowherd's latest top 10 heading into Week 17, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Overall record: 10-5 | Last week: Lost 23-16 at Jets

Colin's thoughts: "What worries me is they're the only team with a winning record in the NFL and a negative point differential ... That is not a Super Bowl-winning team. They're a playoff team."

Up next: Browns -9.5 vs. Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +5500

Overall record: 8-7 | Last week: Won 41-17 at Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "Frankly, the coaching staff, Matt Nagy, deserves a ton a credit. Because I thought this team was dead. There was a shovel and I was about two scoops from 'buried officially' and now they're at No. 9. "

Up next: Bears +5.5 vs. Packers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +7500

Overall record: 10-5 | Last week: Won 26-25 at Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "You know what they feel like? They feel like a playoff team, but they can't win a playoff game. It's very much a Cleveland feel."

Up next: Dolphins at Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS) (odds unavailable)

NFL championship odds: +6000

Overall record: 10-5 | Last week: Won 27-13 vs. Giants

Colin's thoughts: "I have the same questions you do. What can they do in the postseason? How will they be trailing against an elite playoff team? I don't know the answers ... but I would not have any interest playing Baltimore if I'm in the AFC."

Up next: Ravens -12 at Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1300

Overall record: 10-5 | Last week: Won 47-7 at Lions

Colin's thoughts: "This is why I do not think they're a Super Bowl-winning team: they're 9-0 against teams that are .500 or worse. They're 1-5 against winning teams."

Up next: Buccaneers -6.5 vs. Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Won 20-9 vs. Rams

Colin's thoughts: "Can you win a Super Bowl with that offensive line?"

Up next: Seahawks -5.5 at 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Won 52-33 vs. Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "I do think, when healthy, this is the best overall roster in the NFL. ... but right now because Drew [Brees] isn't quite right, I put them at No. 4."

Up next: Saints -6.5 at Panthers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +750

Overall record: 14-1 | Last week: Won 17-14 vs. Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "That's not a top team in the NFL. They've got seven giveaways in the last three games. They have the worst red zone defense in the NFL, and Patrick Mahomes struggled in December ... They're just not clicking."

Up next: Chiefs +3.5 vs. Chargers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +175

Overall record: 12-3 | Last week: Won 40-14 vs. Titans

Colin's thoughts: "A lot of this feels like fluff, but their scoring offense is profound. Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, their two key weapons, [are] both healthy ... They are humming and hitting on all cylinders."

Up next: Packers -5.5 at Bears (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +550

Overall record: 12-3 | Last week: Won 38-9 at Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "They're a Hail Mary from nine straight wins ... They give me everything."

Up next: Bills vs. Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS) (odds unavailable)

NFL championship odds: +900

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.