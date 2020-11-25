National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Week 12 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL is looking more top-heavy with each passing week, as some of the heavy hitters continue to stay the course in Colin Cowherd's latest Herd Hierarchy.

However, there's plenty of movement near the bottom.

A total of four new teams made it into Cowherd's rankings for this week, which means bidding goodbye to teams like the Buccaneers, Ravens, Cardinals and Dolphins.

Which squads took their places? Check out Cowherd's latest top 10 heading into Week 12, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Won 30-24 at Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "They are very old-school football, but I've got a soft spot for them because I've loved the NFL for 40 years and I have the well-coached Titans at No. 10."

Up next: Titans +4 at Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +3300

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Won 28-21 vs. Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "I've got them a little low. I want to watch their defensive line this week. They may have solved the big issue."

Up next: Seahawks -6 at Eagles (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +1300

Overall record: 6-4 | Last week: Lost 35-31 vs. Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "I gotta give it to the Raiders, they have become the model of consistency – 3-1 in their last four games, 15 straight games with over 300-plus total yards. That's the longest active streak in the NFL."

Up next: Raiders -3 at Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +5000

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Lost 34-31 at Colts

Colin's thoughts: "I may have them too high. I'm doing this for Aaron Rodgers ... They can't stop anybody down inside the 20 ... But Aaron Rodgers is fantastic, and Davante Adams ⁠— you could make an argument he's the second or third-best wide receiver in this league."

Up next: Packers -9 vs. Bears (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Won 34-31 vs. Packers

Colin's thoughts: "If you watched that second half against Green Bay, it was majestic. They just strapped on the helmets, put their head down and burrowed over the Packers for two hours."

Up next: Colts -4 vs. Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2000

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "Defense can scare me, but their only losses are to the Titans, Chiefs and Cardinals ... I don't have a lot of criticisms with Buffalo."

Up next: Bills -6 vs. Chargers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2500

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Won 27-24 at Buccaneers

Colin's thoughts: "I think their secondary is the best in the league. When they got Jalen Ramsey, a big corner, he is so valuable in that division against DK Metcalf and DeAndre Hopkins, Deebo Samuel. That's such a smart pickup."

Up next: Rams -7 vs. 49ers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1300

Overall record: 8-2 | Last week: Won 24-9 vs. Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "Defense was really a mess early in the year and it no longer is ... But I've got to tell you, how many teams in the NFL could go 6-0 with backups? I watched Taysom Hill Sunday and I'm like, 'Nobody else could do this.'"

Up next: Saints -6 at Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 10-0 | Last week: Won 27-3 at Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "They have played the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL this season ... They have the Ravens, Bills, Colts and Browns coming up and I do not think they'll go 4-0 there."

Up next: Steelers -5.5 vs. Ravens (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +550

Overall record: 9-1 | Last week: Won 35-31 at Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "The Chiefs are 18-1 over the last calendar year. At this point, if you're gonna not put them at No. 1, you're just trying to be obnoxious."

Up next: Chiefs -3.5 at Buccaneers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +290

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.