National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Seahawks and Steelers jump in the mix, Ravens move up Published Oct. 22, 2024 7:39 p.m. ET

This was a confusing week for FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd as he decided which NFL teams should make his Week 8 Herd Hierarchy.

Between injuries, veteran quarterbacks dominating and defensive woes for many squads, new teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to jump into the mix this week, while Geno Smith and the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL also found a spot in the Top 10.

Check out Cowherd's latest rankings below!

Herd Hierarchy: Russell Wilson's Steelers jump in, Bills sit at No. 7 in Week 8 | The Herd

Herd Hierarchy Week 8

10. Seattle Seahawks (4-3, Last week unranked)

Super Bowl odds: +4000

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Seahawks are getting healthier on the defensive front. I had them upsetting Atlanta in Atlanta, and they looked the part. They have a top-10 scoring offense when Geno Smith is comfortable and Atlanta has no pass rush. With those receivers, he's dangerous. No. 1 passing offense in the NFL, but they're, like, one of the worst run offenses despite the fact they have Kenneth Walker. Who I think is a stud. [He] had a great catch this weekend. But I think when they're healthy, I think they're pretty tough out and they can beat almost anybody."

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2, LW unranked)

Super Bowl odds: +3000

Can Russell Wilson maintain his momentum after an impressive start against the Jets? | Speak

Cowherd's thoughts: "It's the Russell Wilson Steelers. They look good. They had outscored the Jets 24-nothing in the second half. I'm sorry, that's impressive. The offense scored on all four of its drives in the second half. Remember, Russell Wilson was not terrible last year in Denver. The defense was. He had a 98 passer rating, 26 touchdowns, eight picks and [a] scramble. I don't know what to do. I'm not saying they're a Super Bowl team, but I'm sorry that when they play at home, Russell Wilson doesn't turn it over. [He] can be pretty good in the red zone."

8. San Francisco 49ers (3-4, LW 5)

Super Bowl odds: +1200

Cowherd's thoughts: "Niners are all beat up, but I think we have to contextualize this. Yeah, they look bad. It was the Chiefs. The Chiefs defense … makes a lot of people look bad. I mean, Baltimore looks amazing against everybody except, you know, the Chiefs. So they're all beat up. But I will say they're bad in the red zone. And it makes me believe Brock Purdy is finally — take a deep breath — finally, last 12 starts he's 6-6. It's very obvious that not only Purdy, but Kyle Shanahan, is very dependent on Christian McCaffrey, who they say is coming back November 10."

7. Buffalo Bill s (5-2, LW 8)

Super Bowl odds: +1200

Cowherd's thoughts: "So they have a losing record against winning teams, but they're the Mike Tyson. They can't beat Lennox Lewis or [Evander] Holyfield in this prime, but they can beat the bad fighters, and that's Buffalo. I don't trust them against Kansas City or Baltimore. I wouldn't trust them against Detroit, but they play downhill. And, I do think Amari Cooper — who had a touchdown in his first game for the Bills — I think he's a nice, solid, good route-running, mature, high IQ, veteran target. I think he makes them a better football team, and if they stay healthy, it's James Cook, it's [Dalton] Kincaid, it's Dawson Knox, it's Josh Allen [and] it's an All-Pro left tackle. It is a formidable offense. I just don't trust them against the better teams."

Can Brock Purdy lead the 49ers to success? | The Herd

6. Washington Commanders (5-2, LW unranked)

Super Bowl odds: +3000

Cowherd's thoughts: "Jayden Daniels is hurt, but folks, they've scored on 64% of their drives. What do you want me to do? You keep telling me it's just a mirage. I watched them play Baltimore. They looked like they could play. That was a good football game … I keep hearing about all the flaws, but if Jayden Daniels is playing, this is a top-10 football team. I like the coach, I like the coordinator, I like the new owner. I don't know. I watch them play it. I think they're for real."

5. Green Bay Packers(5-2, LW 7)

Super Bowl odds: +1500

Cowherd's thoughts: "You know what I love about this is that [if you] watch Matt LaFleur coach Jordan Love … ever notice this … he doesn't care about his mistakes. He knows he's got Brett Favre, that kind of player. He lets him go. They lead the NFL with eight touchdown throws of 10 yards plus downfield. This is a very dangerous team. I feel like they're Houston. They're about a year away from winning a Super Bowl. I would not want to face Green Bay in the playoffs, especially if they're on a fast track. Get them out of the cold weather in January. Get them to a dome in Minnesota. No, thank you. Big-play offense. Taking the ball away … This team's got Super Bowls in it. I'm just not sure if it's this year."

4. Minnesota Vikings (5-1, LW 2)

Super Bowl odds: +1200

Cowherd's thoughts: "They just can't beat Detroit. Last two years they're 0-2 against Detroit. They're beating everybody else. They've led by 10 plus points in every game. I think Sam Darnold – we all thought he's reckless. I don't trust him. You know what? I watched that Detroit game [and] that throw to Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson, I think they're fine. The upcoming schedule, by the way, looks pretty easy. The Rams game Thursday is kind of tough, because teams that play the Lions the next week don't do well. But I got to tell you something. If this team ended up in the NFC Championship, I would not be shocked."

3. Detroit Lions (5-1, LW 3)

Super Bowl odds: +800

Cowherd's thoughts: "They have more offensive touchdowns, 18, than … incompletions over the last four games. Jared Goff is playing pass and catch. I mean, it looks easy. Jared Goff comfortable is really good. He's not going to move around, but Jared Goff in a pocket with a run game and a great left and right tackle is really a tough out. Aidan Hutchinson's loss will obviously be a huge factor. I still think they could make a move before the trade deadline. This is a really good offense. A deep threat. Running game. Tight end. Accurate quarterback. Dominating offensive line. Clever play-caller … Defense worries me. Offense is outstanding."

Lamar Jackson scores 5 TDs in Ravens win vs. Bucs | The Facility

2. Baltimore Ravens (5-2, LW 4)

Super Bowl odds: +600

Cowherd's thoughts: "Lamar Jackson is insane. I love him. Just everything about him. He leads the NFL in passer rating. For years and years, when Lamar was doing all his tricks, he didn't have really good receivers. He had Mark Andrews. Well, now they got Zay Flowers … got guys on the outside to help him and Derrick Henry, who the Cowboys could have embraced. I think their pass defense terrifies me in a big game against, like, Kansas City. And I think that's the liability here is the back end, but the front end of the car looks the part. That team. They should go for every fourth down and short yardage with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson."

1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-0, LW 1)

Super Bowl odds: +400

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've made a lot of money beating the Niners and the Ravens and the Bills. And that's what I say. Kansas City is better than the rest of the league by a larger gap than you think. They have owned three teams that are a nightmare for everybody else: the Ravens, the Niners and sometimes the Bills. That is the difference … it's their biggest rivals. You never doubt them in a big spot."

