National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Eagles yet to catch up with 49ers; Dolphins drop Published Oct. 3, 2023 7:53 p.m. ET

It's only four weeks into the NFL season, but teams are beginning to reveal whether they are really playoff contenders or not.

And right on cue, Colin Cowherd delivered another edition of "Herd Hierarchy."

Let's see where things stand in Colin's eyes:

10. Los Angeles Rams (Last Week: Unranked)

Overall Record: 2-2 | Last Week: Rams won 29-23 @ Indianapolis Colts

Cowherds thoughts: "[Matthew Stafford has] always been a great come from behind quarterback, and we have to acknowledge that Puka Nacua is the rookie of the year. … Aaron Donald remains dominant, he's the second-highest graded defender on PFF, [and they have] Tyler Higbee, [and] Cooper Kupp [will] come back."

Up Next: Rams @ Phildelphia Eagles (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports app)

9. Detroit Lions (Last Week: 10)

Overall Record: 3-1 | Last Week: Lions won 34-20 @ Green Bay Packers

Cowherds thoughts: "They have a real pass rush. [They have] two sacks [in the] last two games. I've always thought Jared Goff against the spread is money. He's underrated."

Up Next: Lions vs. Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports app)

8. Seattle Seahawks (Last Week: 8)

Overall Record: 3-1 | Last Week: Seahawks won 24-3 @ New York Giants

Cowherds thoughts: "They don't give up the ball. [They have] one giveaway all season. They lead the NFL in sack differential [with] 16 sacks, so they're getting after the quarterback. They've empowered their run-game [and] they drafted what appears to be a star corner. … They've got a Hall of Fame coach, and they're playing well."

Up Next: Bye

7. Baltimore Ravens (Last Week: Unranked)

Overall Record: 3-1 | Last Week: Ravens won 28-2 @ Cleveland Browns

Cowherds thoughts: "They lead the NFL in red-zone touchdowns, [which] a lot of teams struggle in the red zone, even good teams. But, not Baltimore, because of Lamar [Jackson]. This kid overcomes more than anybody. Sometimes [it's] his own injuries [and] sometimes [it's] receiver injuries. … I love their culture. I love Lamar."

Up Next: Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. ET)

6. Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 6)

Overall Record: 3-1 | Last Week: Cowboys won 38-3 vs New England Patriots

Cowherds thoughts: "All their wins are by 20-plus points. They lead the NFL in turnover differential. … Now that may not matter [against] the Niners, but that's what they do. Opposing quarterback's passer rating against the Cowboys this year [is] 55."

Up Next: Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 4)

Overall Record: 4-0 | Last Week: Eagles won 34-31 vs Washington Commanders

Cowherds thoughts: "Jalen Hurts has won 21 of his last 22 games. I don't even think they're playing that well. They have the best O-line [and] D-line combination in the league. … And listen, one of the things about Hurts that I like [is] there's no dink and dunk here. They have seven completions and four touchdown passes of 25-plus yards [this year]. If you start crowding the box with them, they will burn you over the top."

Up Next: Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports app)

4. Miami Dolphins (Last Week: 1)

Overall Record: 3-1 | Last Week: Dolphins lost 48-20 @ Buffalo Bills

Cowherds thoughts: "[They're the] No. 1 scoring offense. … This isn't a very good defense, and it's not a very good offensive line. What it is, is a very accurate quarterback [and the] fastest team in the league at wide receiver. … This is a team built for high scoring affairs."

Up Next: Dolphins @ New York Giants (1:00 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports app)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 2)

Overall Record: 3-1 | Last Week: Chiefs won 23-20 @ New York Jets

Cowherds thoughts: "Patrick Mahomes [is] the least-sacked quarterback in the NFL this season — only been hit twice. … Now, I love their defense. They've held opponents to 21 or fewer points in all four games. Their issue, outside of [Travis] Kelce, [is] they don't get enough separation. … They need a big play receiver. It is an issue, and I'm not sure if it's solvable with their receiving personnel."

Up Next: Chiefs @ Minnesota Vikings (4:24 p.m. ET)

2. Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 5)

Overall Record: 3-1 | Last Week: Bills won 48-20 vs Miami Dolphins

Cowherds thoughts: "They're running the ball better. Josh Allen is running less [and his] completion percentage is 75%. … They've gotten better at small ball, and it's noticeable."

Up Next: Bills @ Jackonsville Jaguars (9:30 a.m. ET)

1. San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 3)

Overall Record: 4-0 | Last Week: 49ers won 35-16 vs Arizona Cardinals

Cowherds thoughts: "[They have the] highest-graded defense [and] Hall of Famers everywhere. [They also have] 14 straight regular-season wins [and Brock] Purdy doesn't make mistakes. Christian McCaffrey should be in the running for MVP."

Up Next: 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET)

