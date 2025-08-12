National Football League HC Andy Reid on Chiefs' Detractors: 'We Don't Listen to All the Noise' Updated Aug. 12, 2025 10:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a bizarre season, but one that still saw them lose just three games. That said, a Super Bowl LIX drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles — which saw them trail by as many as 34 points — and 11 of Kansas City's 15 regular-season wins being one-score affairs have led some to believe that the Chiefs' reign is nearing its end.

But head coach Andy Reid doesn't want to hear it.

"You understand because there were so many close games, but that's the National Football League, so I was proud of the guys and how they handled those [one-score games]," Reid said in an interview on "Up & Adams" on Monday when asked about the criticism that last season's team faced. "When it's all said and done, it's winning the game. We have winners, and they figured it out. I was proud of them for that.

"We don't listen to all the noise. If you do that, you're gonna go crazy, and then you're not gonna have fun, right?"

Five of Kansas City's 11 one-score victories came against teams that missed the playoffs. At the same time, the 15 regular-season wins were a franchise record for the Chiefs, who had previously won back-to-back Super Bowls and three of the past five championships.

The bulk of Kansas City's offseason was spent on keeping its own and improving its offensive line. On the preservation front, the Chiefs extended/re-signed guard Trey Smith (four-year, $94 million deal), defensive end George Karlaftis (four-year, $88 million deal), linebacker Nick Bolton (three-year, $45 million deal) and wide receiver Marquise Brown (one-year, $7 million deal), among others. In free agency, the Chiefs, most notably, signed offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (two-year, $30 million deal) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (two-year, $20 million deal). They also traded All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the NFL draft, Kansas City selected Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons at pick No. 32, Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott at pick No. 63 and Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte at pick No. 66, among other selections.

Kansas City lost its 2025 preseason opener to the Arizona Cardinals last week, with it next facing the Seattle Seahawks on Friday night. The Chiefs open the regular season in Brazil against the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5.

"We've got a great challenge coming up here. Get to start it off in Brazil [against the Chargers], and then we go from there. These teams in the AFC West are strong, great head coaches, great players, so we understand that. And then the rest of the league, there's so much parity in this league that you've got to be on your A game every week," Reid said. "That's what we're striving to do, get ourselves in a position where we can do that."

The 67-year-old Reid is entering his 13th season as Kansas City's head coach. The Chiefs are 143-53 in the regular season and 18-8 in the postseason under Reid, highlighted by three Super Bowl championships, 11 double-digit win seasons, 11 playoff appearances and nine consecutive AFC West division titles.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs

share