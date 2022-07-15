National Football League
Have Dallas Cowboys set up Dak Prescott to fail? Have Dallas Cowboys set up Dak Prescott to fail?
Have Dallas Cowboys set up Dak Prescott to fail?

1 hour ago

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps looks vastly different from a year ago.

And according to former 'Boys wideout and NFL Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, the changes are the opposite of positive.

"I think Dak [Prescott] will be fine," Pearson said. "The question is the receiving corps has been depleted a little bit. Of course, we lost Amari Cooper, and that’s a big production loss right there. Eight touchdowns last season. But I think a bigger loss might be Cedrick Wilson. Every time this guy stepped in, he made things happen."

Cooper and Wilson are tremendous losses for Prescott's arsenal of options out wide, and according to Emmanuel Acho, Prescott's been shortchanged by his front office.

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho ponder if the Cowboys have set up Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb & Co. to fail next season.

"They set Dak up to fail," Acho said Thursday on "Speak For Yourself."

"Last year, we all said the Cowboys had one of the best offenses in football. Ezekiel Elliott was in the best shape of his life. CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup — we knew they had a squad. But this year, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the worst offenses in the NFC if you look at the skill positions. The Bucs, Rams, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals are all better.

"The Cowboys no longer stack up versus anybody else that's actually a legitimate competitor in the NFC. This is the first time in a long time that we can say that about the Cowboys. For so long, the offensive line made the Cowboys so great from 2014-21. They, too, are now going to be more disappointing. Dak is set up. This will be a very depressing year for the Dallas Cowboys offense."

