National Football League Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants: Prediction, odds, picks Updated Dec. 11, 2023 2:28 p.m. ET

Having taken three straight, the Green Bay Packers (6-6) will face the New York Giants (4-8). The Packers are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -6.5).

Both of these teams are coming off a Week 13 win. The Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-19 in their contest, while the Giants took down the New England Patriots 10-7 in their tilt.

Which team will get the win Monday Night?

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Packers and Giants — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.

Packers vs. Giants Odds & Betting Lines

Packers vs Giants Betting Information updated as of December 7, 2023, 6:35 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Packers -6.5 -112 -108 36.5 -110 -110

Packers vs. Giants Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Green Bay (-6.5)

Pick OU: Over (36.5)

Prediction: Green Bay 24 - New York 16

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

Giants Team Total Under 15.5

Tommy Devito is a nice story, and the Giants have somehow won two games in a row. But, I'm still not buying into this being a viable offense.

They scratched out just 10 points in their last game against the Patriots, and the game before that their defense forced six turnovers against the Commanders, which created some easy offense for the G-Men.

The Packers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, while the Giants have all sorts of issues along the offensive line and lack playmakers at the skill positions.

Expecting them to score more than two touchdowns is asking a lot.

PICK: Giants TT Under 15.5

How to Watch Green Bay vs. New York

Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: Watch on ABC

Packers vs. Giants Recent Matchups

Green Bay holds a 3-2 record against New York in their last five matchups.

New York has been outscored by 31 points in its last five tilts against Green Bay.

Green Bay Betting Info

Green Bay is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Green Bay contests this year have gone over the point total 50% of the time (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Packers have been moneyline favorites in two other matchups this season, and they split them.

Green Bay has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -285 or shorter.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 74.0%.

Packers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 224.7 (2,696) 18 Rush yards 104.9 (1,259) 20 Points scored 21.5 (258) 18 Pass yards against 203.8 (2,445) 10 Rush yards against 136.3 (1,635) 30 Points allowed 20.3 (243) 9

Green Bay's Key Players

Offense

Jordan Love has 2,866 passing yards through 12 games this year, averaging 238.8 per game with a 61.3% completion percentage and 22 touchdowns (fifth in the NFL) against 10 interceptions.

He has also rushed for 231 yards (third on the Packers) and added two touchdowns on the ground, while averaging 19.3 rushing yards per game.

Jayden Reed has caught 40 passes on 64 targets for 513 total yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 3.3 catches and 42.8 yards per game through 12 games.

In 12 games played, Romeo Doubs is averaging 42.1 yards and 3.8 receptions per game to total 505 receiving yards and 45 catches. He's been targeted 74 times, and has seven receiving touchdowns (fifth in the NFL).

In the running game, A.J. Dillon averages 3.5 yards per attempt (39th in the NFL) and 43.4 yards per game for 521 total rushing yards. He has recorded one rushing touchdown this season.

Dillon has been targeted 25 times to the tune of 20 receptions, 198 yards and zero TDs.

Defense

On defense for the Packers, Rashan Gary has racked up 34 tackles, six TFL, and nine sacks in 2023.

Quay Walker has five TFL, 92 tackles, and one interception.

Preston Smith has put up 40 tackles, three TFL, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

This season, Isaiah McDuffie has 64 tackles and three TFL. He's second on the Packers in tackles.

New York Betting Info

New York have compiled a 4-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Giants have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in five chances).

New York games have gone over the total three times this year.

The Giants have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

This season, New York has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +230 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for the Giants.

Giants Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 151.6 (1,819) 32 Rush yards 107.1 (1,285) 18 Points scored 13.3 (159) 31 Pass yards against 228.3 (2,739) 20 Rush yards against 136.1 (1,633) 28 Points allowed 24.3 (292) 26

New York's Key Players

Offense

Saquon Barkley averages 77.4 rushing yards per game this year (697 total yards), while scoring one rushing touchdown.

Barkley has also been a part of the receiving game with 168 yards (18.7 per game) on 28 receptions (3.1 per game), while being targeted 40 times. He has four receiving touchdowns.

In five games, Tommy DeVito has 697 passing yards, while throwing seven touchdowns against three interceptions and completing 62.9% of his passes.

DeVito also has one rushing touchdown and 83 rushing yards (fifth on the Giants).

Through 12 games played this season, Darius Slayton has 32 catches (2.7 receptions per game on 4.4 targets per game) for 435 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Wan'Dale Robinson has 265 receiving yards and one touchdown from 36 receptions after getting 45 targets.

Defense

Bobby Okereke has amassed nine TFL, 113 tackles, and two interceptions over 12 games in 2023.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has totaled 11 sacks in addition to his 12 TFL and 36 tackles over 11 games. He's ninth in the NFL in sacks.

Micah McFadden has 0.5 sacks (fifth on the Giants) as well as 11 TFL, 71 tackles, and one interception in the 2023 season.

Xavier McKinney's season stats include 86 tackles, one TFL, and one interception in 12 games. He is second on the Giants in tackles.

