Matt LaFleur Confirms Micah Parsons Set To Return To Packers Practice
Fresh off a Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers to move to 5-2, the Green Packers may have reinforcements on the way.
Speaking to reporters Monday morning, head coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers plan for All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to practice this week. He has yet to make his 2026 debut as he recovers from a season-ending knee injury suffered last year.
Although Parsons suffered a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus in Week 15, he was remarkably productive across his 14 games. In his debut season with the Packers, Parsons was able to register 56 tackles, 12.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
It’s unclear just how soon Parsons can return to the field for the Packers' defense, but even without him they’ve remained steady. Green Bay still ranks ninth in total defense, 11th in points allowed, and fifth in defensive EPA per play.
The Packers' defense is also as active as it’s ever been. They’re ranked fourth in the league with 22 sacks on the season, which also features four players with at least two sacks. The unit is led by Lukas Van Ness recording a team-high 4.5 sacks.
Whenever Parsons returns to the field for Green Bay, the expectation is that he will make just as big an impact as ever. With the Packers firmly in the NFC playoff picture and alive in a wide-open NFC North division race, the need for his return has never been greater.
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