National Football League
Saquon Barkley Wants To Stay And Help Eagles 'Fix It', Philly Plans To Keep Him
National Football League

Saquon Barkley Wants To Stay And Help Eagles 'Fix It', Philly Plans To Keep Him

Published Nov. 2, 2026 10:43 a.m. ET

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said he'd love to stay with the team amidst trade rumors after six straight losses.

"I would love to be here," Barkley told reporters after Philadelphia's 27-10 loss to Washington on Sunday night. "I plan on being here. I don’t like the way the season is going, but I am not one of those guys that wants to jump ship. That’s not the type of person you want to have, and that’s not the person I am. I’d rather be a part of a solution to the problem and hopefully be a reason we fix it."

Now, with one game remaining before the trade deadline, on Nov. 10, the Eagles (2-6) are in last place with the NFC East-leading Giants headed to Philadelphia next Sunday. And with a handful of other injuries on the roster, including to quarterback Jalen Hurts, Barkley had to address his future with the team Sunday.

Barkley had 14 touches for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders, but certainly didn't play a full allotment of snaps as he has dealt with hamstring and back injuries.

The Eagles have already traded offensive lineman Cam Jurgens to the Ravens for two draft picks, which has opened the door to conversations about future moves.

Barkley, though, says he'd like to stick in Philadelphia. And it seems the Eagles want him to stay, too, per ESPN.

"When that message was relayed to me, it definitely does mean a lot. … The whole time my mindset was, we have a little issue going on right now and I feel like I'm the type of player and the type of leader that can help us get out of it, and I want to be one of the reasons why we fix it."

Barkley, who rushed for an NFL-leading 2,005 yards in 2024 and also led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,283, had a comparatively down 2025 with 1,140 yards on the ground and nine total touchdowns. In his third season with the Eagles, the 29-year-old Barkley has rushed well — 4.9 yards per carry — but not often, gaining just 274 yards on 56 carries with two rushing touchdowns. He's also caught seven passes for 41 yards in his six games. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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