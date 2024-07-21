National Football League
Green Bay Packers, Kenny Clark reportedly agree on a $64 million, 3-year contract extension
Green Bay Packers, Kenny Clark reportedly agree on a $64 million, 3-year contract extension

Published Jul. 21, 2024 7:29 p.m. ET

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and the Green Bay Packers have agreed on a $64 million, three-year contract extension, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been signed, said Clark will make $29 million this year, including a $17.5 million signing bonus.

Clark, who turns 29 on Oct. 4, was entering the final season of his contract after agreeing to a four-year, $70 million extension with a $25 million signing bonus in the summer of 2020. He has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him out of UCLA with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Clark had a career-high 7½ sacks and a team-high nine tackles for loss last season to earn his third Pro Bowl invitation. Clark also made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2021.

Clark has 34 career regular-season sacks and has five more in 10 postseason games.

He has made 109 career starts, including all 17 of Green Bay’s regular-season games each of the past two years.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

