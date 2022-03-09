National Football League Green Bay Packers' blueprint to maximize Aaron Rodgers' deal 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The return of Aaron Rodgers to the Green Bay Packers puts pressure on the four-time MVP and the storied franchise to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to "Titletown, U.S.A."

Although Super Bowl success has been the standard for a franchise that was once led by Vince Lombardi, the Packers have not claimed a title since 2011, despite having an all-time great at quarterback.

With the Packers coming off back-to-back playoff flops as the NFC’s No. 1 seed, Rodgers & Co. will enter 2022 in win-now mode, with anything less than a Super Bowl title categorized as a disappointment.

Given the four-year, $200 million commitment the Packers just made to the 38-year-old quarterback, the clock is ticking on the team’s championship window.

To maximize their opportunity to snag a ring, the Packers must make a series of calculated moves to help the perennial MVP carry the team past the threshold.

Keeping Davante Adams in place as the No. 1 option in the passing game was a top priority. The Packers slapped the franchise tag on the All-Pro receiver Tuesday, with hopes of inking a long-term deal that enables No. 12 to target his favorite receiver for the rest of his career.

As the third player in NFL history with three seasons of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns, Adams joins Marvin Harrison and Larry Fitzgerald on the list of NFL players with 650-plus catches, 8,000-plus receiving yards and 70-plus receiving touchdowns through the first eight seasons of a career.

With Rodgers and Adams connecting on 68 touchdowns, the two have recorded the most TDs by a quarterback-receiver combo in franchise history. The spectacular numbers posted by Adams make him the undisputed No. 1 option in the Green Bay passing game, but the Packers need to give their superhero a trusted sidekick to add balance and diversity to the aerial attack.

Although the Packers have failed to utilize a first-round pick on a wide receiver since 2002 (Javon Walker), this could be the year to find a "Robin" to support "Batman" on the perimeter. The 2022 NFL Draft class is loaded with talented pass-catchers with the size, speed and playmaking ability to have an immediate impact, and the Packers could parlay the No. 29 overall pick into a dynamic weapon that adds another dimension to the offense.

Whether it is a big-bodied, jump-ball specialist such as USC’s Drake London or Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, the Packers need more playmakers on the perimeter to make the game easier for Rodgers as he loses some of the velocity on his fastball as an older player. By stockpiling the wide receiver corps with pass-catchers with superior size, length and leaping to win 50-50 balls down the boundary on back-shoulder fades, the Packers could enable the veteran QB to continue to thrive as a passer without him having to work so hard from the pocket.

Matt LaFleur can make the game easier for his star quarterback and extend the Packers’ championship window by utilizing the running game. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon are quietly one of the best running back tandems in football, with the capacity to blend physicality and finesse. The versatility of the duo enables the Packers to rely on the running game throughout the regular season and alleviate some of the pressure on Rodgers to carry the offense.

However, the running game has been a non-factor in the playoffs, with the Packers failing to surpass 67 running back rushing yards or 16 running back rushing attempts in any of their past three playoff losses.

While substandard production is likely due to a lack of commitment to the running game from the coaching staff, the one-dimensional, pass-centric approach in the postseason is a recipe for disaster for Green Bay in the playoffs.

Remember, this franchise dominated in the Lombardi era behind the "Packer Sweep," with Jim Jerry Kramer, Fuzzy Thornton and Forrest Gregg paving the way for Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor to turn the corner for consistent gains in the rain, sleet or snow. Although the Packers do not need to turn back the clock to move forward in the postseason, the team certainly needs to find a way to control the game with the offense leading the charge against the tougher defenses that show up in the tournament.

If the Green Bay offense can take care of the business, the defense has more than enough firepower to close out playoff games. The Packers have assembled a collection of young, dynamic defenders with superb instincts and playmaking skills.

But the front office must find a way to keep the group together through careful planning and creative salary-cap management.

Keeping Jaire Alexander and De’Vondre Campbell in the fold should be a top priority based on their outstanding production as all-star players in Joe Barry’s scheme. Each defender is viewed as a linchpin to the defense, and the Packers cannot afford to lose either playmaker while Rodgers is still in his prime.

In a defense designed to preserve leads behind an aggressive pass rush and swarming coverage, the presence of five-star playmakers at linebacker and cornerback is critical.

Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith have been key contributors in the past, but they might be viewed as luxury items on this roster. The Packers have a few emerging stars on the edges, particularly Rashan Gary, with the capacity to dominate as pass-rusher. Plus, the 2022 draft is loaded with edge defenders with premier pass-rushing skills.

If the Packers move on from either Smith, they could find a solid replacement that enables them to save a few bucks without sacrificing performance or production.

The Packers made a huge commitment to Rodgers to keep the back-to-back MVP in "Titletown" to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy. While general manager Brian Gutekunst will need to tweak the roster to upgrade the supporting cast around No. 12, Rodgers needs to get it done to cement his legacy and live up to the championship standard established at Lambeau Field.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

