National Football League Will Aaron Rodgers' temperament be a problem for Packers? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

An NFL season cannot be ruined by a Week 1 loss, but it can potentially be a sign of things to come.

In the case of the Green Bay Packers, they are hoping that their embarrassing 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints is just a blip on the radar in the 2021 season.

After all, they reached the NFC Championship Game last season and are led by reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

But in the wake of Sunday's loss to the Saints, which was eye-opening in its sheer lopsidedness, some NFL observers are wondering if Rodgers is fully on board in Green Bay. That could be the question that decides the Packers' fate this season.

After a tumultuous offseason that included a Rodgers trade demand and ensuing standoff, Rodgers ultimately reported to training camp and has been a model citizen since.

But after arguably the worst game of his career in Week 1, questions about his commitment and leadership have begun to resurface, including from former teammate Jermichael Finley.

Finley, who played with Rodgers from 2008-2013, said on Wednesday's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max" on ESPN that Rodgers looked disinterested against the Saints.

"Actually, you can see it right through his helmet," Finley said. "The eyes and the face tells everything as a personality. And, I just don't see that NFL hunger and just the hunger to go win another championship."

Colin Cowherd believes this is just the sign of a quarterback who has grown in power and stature, and what comes with it when discussing Rodgers' temperament on "The Herd."

"Aaron wasn't as moody his first five years in the league," said Cowherd. "He wasn't as wealthy, he wasn't as powerful. He was replacing a legend, he wasn't a legend. When you replace a legend you're kind of on your best behavior. When you become the legend, your behavior can change."

Colin Cowherd suspects that as Aaron Rodgers' status and legend continue to grow, we often see a more moody and arrogant version of the Packers' QB.

Another one of Rodgers' former teammates, Greg Jennings, cited how Rodgers' offseason drama led to a lack of preparedness against the Saints.

"When you make a statement the way that he made a statement this offseason, and you make the demands and you fight for what it is you want, you better be ready to play." Jennings said on "Speak For Yourself." "When you call out teammates and you point the blame and it's not directed at yourself, you better ball out. You better not be the reason that we lost that game, and that's what Aaron Rodgers was."

While much of the focus has been on Rodgers and whether he is all-in on this season with the Packers, Joy Taylor believes this mess falls at the feet of the franchise for how they have mismanaged the relationship with their quarterback over the last two seasons.

"This is on the Packers," Taylor said. "If you didn't want Aaron Rodgers to come into the season looking ahead to his next team, looking ahead to his future, why did you draft Jordan Love? This is your fault. You clearly made the aggressive effort to take his replacement."

Ric Bucher joins Joy Taylor and Marcellus Wiley to discuss whether Aaron Rodgers' drama has hurt the Green Bay Packers' locker room.

The Packers selected Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, setting him up as the heir apparent to Rodgers. That wrankled Rodgers, who told Erin Andrews in an interview that aired last Sunday: "They drafted my replacement, so let him play."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat down with Erin Andrews ahead of the start of the 2021 season to discuss his standing with the Packers' organization.

But even with all of the turmoil going on in Green Bay, FOX Sports' NFL analyst Peter Schrager doesn't believe this is a cause for panic in Green Bay, though expectations might need to be tempered a bit as the season progresses.

"Rodgers has a history of being lights-out after bad losses, and the odds are certainly in his favor in Week 2 at home against the rebuilding Lions," Schrager wrote in his latest "Cheat Sheet." "But this is something we should all be monitoring. In the end, it shouldn’t matter too much, as I imagine Green Bay will win its division – rough start or not. But let’s check back in on how the Packers look after four weeks. The spot in the NFC Championship Game that so many pundits assumed is looking a little different than it did just a week ago."

Everybody loves a good soap opera, but Packers fans are probably hoping that Schrager is right and this one cools off over time.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.