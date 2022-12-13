National Football League
Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14
National Football League

Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14

2 hours ago

The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another.

Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3) defeated the Broncos (3-10) for the 14th consecutive time. With the win, Mahomes improved to 10-0 against Denver, becoming the fourth quarterback in NFL history to beat one team 10 consecutive times. 

Mahomes threw for 352 yards, which included a no-look TD pass to Jerick McKinnon that he came up with after shaking off Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones.

Mahomes and McKinnon connected on a 10-yard score on the ensuing possession, followed by a 4-yard touchdown strike to JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the third quarter to extend the Chiefs' lead to 34-21 after the Broncos roared back and gave K.C. a run for its money in the second half. In the end, Mahomes' squad held off Denver by just six points.

"Luckily we got the win," Mahomes said. "But you don’t win a lot of games when you’ve got three interceptions.

"Just three bad decisions. Luckily for me, the rest of the team stepped up. Defense made a lot of stops in some critical moments when we were putting them in some bad situations. Even my special teams."

On Monday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless graded Mahomes’ performance against Denver.

"I give him a C," Sharpe said. "You saw the exquisiteness, the greatness of Patrick Mahomes — and then … why was he trying to force the ball? The Chiefs are up 27-0, and then he turns the ball back over to get the Broncos back into the ballgame. [The Chiefs] take over, and then he gets the Broncos back in the ballgame with a terrible interception. Mahomes didn't do the Chiefs any favors. Turnovers get you beat, I don't care how great you are."

Bayless handed Mahomes a B- for his performance, agreeing that the Chiefs signal-caller undercut his greatness with careless interceptions but arguing that his 15-0 career mark in road divisional games and his 10-0 record against Denver are extraordinary and noteworthy.

"I think [the Chiefs] will fall short of getting back to the Super Bowl even though [Mahomes] is obviously good enough to lift them into a Super Bowl if he could just clean up the act," Bayless said.

"I think the Broncos would've had a big, signature win if Russ hadn't gotten concussed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
National Football League

NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall

1 hour ago
NFL Week 14 highlights: Patriots defeat Cardinals; Kyler Murray injured
National Football League

NFL Week 14 highlights: Patriots defeat Cardinals; Kyler Murray injured

11 hours ago
NFL odds Week 14: Betting results for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: Betting results for every game

11 hours ago
Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis
National Football League

Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis

15 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ
National Football League

Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ

16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes