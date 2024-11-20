National Football League The GOAT's favorite road environment? Tom Brady explains why Buffalo is No. 1 Updated Nov. 20, 2024 9:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The location. The fans. And, most importantly — the wins. FOX Sports' Tom Brady had one particular NFL stadium he enjoyed visiting the most as a player. It was what is now known as Highmark Stadium — home to the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL analyst recently answered a question from a fan regarding his favorite road environment to play in, revealing his answer during a new digital series, "Tom Brady's Fan Mailbag." Brady said while he has others he liked, Buffalo ranked No. 1 on his travel list.

Tom Brady reveals his favorite NFL stadium and best Lambeau Field memory

"It's a great question. It's kind of like your kids, it's hard to choose one favorite, but let me give you one. I would say Buffalo , and for a number of reasons," Brady said. "One, it was a very close flight when I played for the Patriots to actually get there. So I loved going to Buffalo because it was a quick flight there and back.

"The second reason is they have incredible fans in Buffalo. Every time you would drive into the stadium, it was like the craziest environment from 9 a.m. on. Those fans know how to get it rocking. That stadium was always crazy.

"The third part is, we had a lot of success there. There were a lot of big games, they were a tough division rival. It felt like football weather all the time. It was challenging. It was rainy, it was wet, it was windy, it was cold. The games always meant something, and we found a way to overcome it."

Brady's overall record in Buffalo was 16-2. He had two performances there in particular that stood out. One was in 2015, when he threw for 466 yards, had three touchdowns, zero interceptions and completed 64.4% of his passes in a 40-32 win. The other came during his 2007 NFL MVP campaign, when he threw for 373 yards, had five touchdowns, and completed 79.5% of his passes in a 56-10 win.

Tom Brady passed for 373 yards at Buffalo on Nov. 18, 2007. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Brady had plenty of success on the Bills' home field during his 23 seasons in the league, but the three-time NFL MVP also enjoyed the simple things in Buffalo, like playing in the "football weather."

Brady is currently preparing to return to another stadium he has fond memories of as he heads to Lambeau Field on Sunday to call the San Francisco 49ers - Green Bay Packers game on FOX ( Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

