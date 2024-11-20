National Football League Tom Brady's Fan Mailbag: The GOAT shares favorite Lambeau memories, stadiums to play in Updated Nov. 20, 2024 9:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tom Brady has highlighted his top performances and teams after each week of NFL games this year. But now, the GOAT wants you to be a part of the fun.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner began a new series this week, the NFL on FOX Fan Mailbag. This is the first of four mailbag installments that Brady will have through the end of the season. Fans can submit their questions to @NFLonFOX on social media.

As Brady prepares to call Sunday's San Francisco 49ers-Green Bay Packers game on FOX (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), this week's mailbag questions focused on memories he has of stadiums around the league.

In the words of the GOAT himself, let's go!

What's your favorite memory as a player from Lambeau Field?

- Quinn from Appleton, Wisconsin

Brady: "I've had a few. I'll give you two because there are two great memories. One, the first time that I played in Lambeau, I literally took a video of me walking down the tunnel down to the field. I felt like I was in hallowed grounds. It was one of the coolest experiences — not to mention I was playing against Brett Favre that day. It was an incredible memory.

"The second memory was winning there in the NFC Championship Game with the Bucs in the 2020 season. I had my oldest son, Jack, there at the game. He was about 14 years old at the time. He flew in from New York.

"We won the game and my now-colleague, Erin Andrews, spotted him in the crowd and said, ‘Jack, come down and say hi to your dad.' He was a little reluctant at first, but I have video from that day that was such a great memory, because I looked up in the stands and it was just the greatest joy being able to celebrate with him in that moment, and it was a day that I'll never forget."

What stadium did you enjoy playing at on the road the most?

- Scottie from Highland Park, California

Brady: "It's a great question. It's kind of like your kids, it's hard to choose one favorite, but let me give you one. I would say Buffalo, and for a number of reasons.

"One, it was a very close flight when I played for the Patriots to actually get there. So I loved going to Buffalo because it was a quick flight there and back. The second reason is they have incredible fans in Buffalo. Every time you would drive into the stadium, it was like the craziest environment from 9 a.m. on. Those fans know how to get it rocking. That stadium was always crazy.

"The third part is, we had a lot of success there. There were a lot of big games, they were a tough division rival. It felt like football weather all the time. It was challenging. It was rainy, it was wet, it was windy, it was cold. The games always meant something, and we found a way to overcome it.

"Thanks for those questions. Now, I'm going to get back to getting ready for Sunday's big game, the Niners-Packers game, and I'll talk to you guys on Sunday."

