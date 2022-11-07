National Football League Giants' Xavier McKinney (hand) out multiple weeks after ATV accident 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

New York Giants fans received some troubling news via Twitter on Monday morning.

After a stinging 27-13 loss to Seattle last week, the team received word that one if its key defensive contributors, safety Xavier McKinney, would be sidelined for the next few weeks with a hand injury.

The cause of the new ailment: an ATV accident in Mexico.

"During our bye week, I went away to Cabo," McKinney said in a statement posted to social media. "While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we're building in NY."

McKinney has 38 tackles (two for a loss) this season, a forced fumble and four pass deflections. The 2020 second-round pick out of Alabama finished seventh among all safeties in Pro Football Focus' overall grades last season.

Dane Belton is expected to slot in as McKinney's replacement.

