Giants' Xavier McKinney (hand) out multiple weeks after ATV accident
New York Giants fans received some troubling news via Twitter on Monday morning.
After a stinging 27-13 loss to Seattle last week, the team received word that one if its key defensive contributors, safety Xavier McKinney, would be sidelined for the next few weeks with a hand injury.
The cause of the new ailment: an ATV accident in Mexico.
"During our bye week, I went away to Cabo," McKinney said in a statement posted to social media. "While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we're building in NY."
McKinney has 38 tackles (two for a loss) this season, a forced fumble and four pass deflections. The 2020 second-round pick out of Alabama finished seventh among all safeties in Pro Football Focus' overall grades last season.
Dane Belton is expected to slot in as McKinney's replacement.