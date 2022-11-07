National Football League
Giants' Xavier McKinney (hand) out multiple weeks after ATV accident
National Football League

Giants' Xavier McKinney (hand) out multiple weeks after ATV accident

44 mins ago

New York Giants fans received some troubling news via Twitter on Monday morning.

After a stinging 27-13 loss to Seattle last week, the team received word that one if its key defensive contributors, safety Xavier McKinney, would be sidelined for the next few weeks with a hand injury.

The cause of the new ailment: an ATV accident in Mexico.

"During our bye week, I went away to Cabo," McKinney said in a statement posted to social media. "While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we're building in NY."

McKinney has 38 tackles (two for a loss) this season, a forced fumble and four pass deflections. The 2020 second-round pick out of Alabama finished seventh among all safeties in Pro Football Focus' overall grades last season.

Dane Belton is expected to slot in as McKinney's replacement.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 9: Bettors win big on Jets, sportsbooks win on Packers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: Bettors win big on Jets, sportsbooks win on Packers

11 mins ago
Packers LB Rashan Gary out for season with torn ACL
National Football League

Packers LB Rashan Gary out for season with torn ACL

11 mins ago
Is Tua Tagovailoa an MVP candidate? Plus, analysis of Jets, Bills, Patriots
National Football League

Is Tua Tagovailoa an MVP candidate? Plus, analysis of Jets, Bills, Patriots

44 mins ago
Indianapolis Colts fire head coach Frank Reich
National Football League

Indianapolis Colts fire head coach Frank Reich

1 hour ago
After beating Bills, it's clear these are not the Same Old Jets
National Football League

After beating Bills, it's clear these are not the Same Old Jets

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes