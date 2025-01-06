National Football League Giants HC Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen are staying put after 3-14 season Published Jan. 6, 2025 1:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Giants are sticking with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

Team president and co-owner John Mara announced Monday that he and co-owner Steve Tisch decided to move forward with the Giants' current leadership even after a 3-14 season that ranks among the franchise's worst.

"We came to the decision that staying with both of them is the best course of action for us right now," Mara said at the team's facility. "I think in Brian’s case, he was the Coach of the Year two years ago. That didn’t disappear all of a sudden. I still believe he can do that again. And in Joe’s case, I thought we had an outstanding draft class this year. I thought we had a really good free agency period. I really like the staff that he’s put together and built."

Mara said he spoke to Schoen and Daboll for "several hours" last Friday before deciding to bring them both back.

"I think that they’re the right two guys to lead us going forward," Mara said. "I understand, believe me, that that’s not going to be the most popular decision in Giant land."

Frustrated fans, unhappy during a franchise-record 10-game losing streak, flew banners from planes above MetLife Stadium before the Giants’ last two home games, urging Mara to make wholesale changes.

"I didn’t need planes flying over me to tell me how upset the fans are," Mara said. "I hear from them every day, so that really did not have much of an effect. I get how upset they are. I try to respond to them. Nobody was more upset than I am about how we [have] performed in recent years. I have to stand up here and take the heat for that."

Instead, Schoen and Daboll will be back next season and spend the next few months searching for a quarterback — the Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in the draft in April — while trying to build a roster to compete in the NFC East after going 0-6 in the division and finishing 1-8 at home overall.

"That’s obviously the No. 1 issue for us going into this offseason, is to find our quarterback of the future," Mara said. "Whether that be via the draft or acquiring a veteran, it’s going to be up to them to decide, ultimately."

Mara said he wouldn't put "any kind of time limit" on his commitment to the two, but made it clear he needs to see marked improvement from both Schoen and Daboll next season.

"It better not take too long," Mara said, "because I’ve just about run out of patience."

Both Schoen and Daboll were hired by the Giants in 2022 and their tenure got off to a promising start with New York going 9-7-1 and making the playoffs, where they beat Minnesota in the wild-card round before losing to NFC East-rival Philadelphia, the eventual conference champion, in the divisional round. Daboll was also selected the AP NFL Coach of the Year.

But with quarterback Daniel Jones — who received a four-year, $160 million contract extension during that offseason — dealing with injuries and inconsistency, the Giants struggled to a 6-11 finish.

Jones returned this season healthy, but was benched for poor play after New York got off to a 2-8 start. He asked for and was given his release by the Giants, who then used Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock as starting quarterbacks as New York won just one of its final seven games — putting both Schoen and Daboll's jobs in jeopardy.

"Three wins — not good enough," Daboll said after the Giants' season-ending 20-13 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. "So, a lot of work to be done."

"We stunk this year," Mara said. "The results on the field were not what we wanted them to be. There were a number of factors that went into that."

Not re-signing running back Saquon Barkley certainly didn't help, especially after he ran for 2,005 yards for NFC East-rival Philadelphia and challenged Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season record.

"If I’m sitting here a year from now, and you’re asking me these questions, I’ll take the heat," Mara said. "But at the end of the day, we’ve got to make a decision — and we’ve made one."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

