Giants' Darius Slayton: Malik Nabers is like Ja'Marr Chase 'clone'
The New York Giants envision rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers having a tremendous impact on their offense from the jump.
Nabers' new teammate, fellow receiver Darius Slayton, echoes that statement, while seeing a former LSU star in Nabers — who also attended LSU.
"He's looked good. In my opinion, he reminds me of Ja'Marr Chase; he's like a clone of him," Slayton said about Nabers on the latest edition of "All Facts No Brakes." "Dimensionally, they're about the same. His body movements, it's actually kind of weird watching him move around. He's really talented. He's got good hands.
"Our system, the biggest hiccup as a rookie is trying to get down all these terminologies that [Brian] Daboll has for us. But once he gets all that down, I think he'll have no problem having success."
The Giants selected Nabers with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU.
Chase, of course, has been a Pro Bowler in each of his three seasons in the NFL, which came after a legendary 2019 National Championship campaign at LSU that saw him reel in 84 receptions for 1,780 yards (21.2 yards per reception) and 20 touchdowns.
LSU has built a reputation for producing elite wide receivers, including Chase, Justin Jefferson and former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. Nabers was one of two LSU wide receivers to be selected in the first round of the 2024 draft, Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 23) being the other.
Nabers, an All-American, totaled 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns (17.6 yards per reception) last season, which came one year after posting 1,017 receiving yards. He joins a Giants wide receiver room that includes Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and veteran Allen Robinson, among others.
Slayton is coming off arguably his best season in the NFL, totaling 50 receptions for 770 yards (15.4 yards per reception) and four touchdowns in 2023. He has logged 700-plus receiving yards in four of his five seasons in the NFL, leading the Giants in that category in each of those four seasons.
After missing the beginning of voluntary workouts, Slayton and the Giants agreed to a revised contract, adding more incentives to the receiver's two-year, $12 million deal, of which he's entering the final year.
New York is coming off a 6-11 season that saw it finish 31st in the NFL in passing yards (169.8 passing yards per game).
