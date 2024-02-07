National Football League Georgia TE Brock Bowers: I want to play for the Tennessee Titans Published Feb. 7, 2024 5:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Georgia's Brock Bowers is the consensus No. 1 tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Which team is the best fit for Bowers? Well, he has one team in mind.

Bowers expressed that he wants to play for the Tennessee Titans in an interview with NBC Sports Wednesday.

Bowers, an All-American, was the driving force of the Bulldogs' passing game across his three years in Athens. As a freshman, Bowers reeled in 13 receiving touchdowns for Georgia, who went on to win the 2022 College Football National Championship — and repeat as champions the ensuing season.

Bowers, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, averaged 58.3 receptions for 846 yards and 8.7 touchdowns per season from 2021-23. His 2023 campaign was sidetracked, as Bowers missed three games due to an ankle injury and was limited upon his return.

The Titans are coming off a 6-11 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and fire head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons. They hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to be their new head coach. Tennessee owns the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers would join a Titans tight end room that's headlined by Chigoziem Okonkwo, who was second on the team with 54 receptions and 528 receiving yards last season. As a whole, Tennessee's offense averaged just 180.4 passing yards (29th in the NFL), 108.6 rushing yards (17th), 289.0 total yards (28th) and 17.9 points per game (27th).

The Titans are expected to roll with quarterback Will Levis in 2024 after the signal-caller started nine games and posted an 84.2 passer rating in his rookie season. If selected by the Titans at No. 7, Bowers would be the highest drafted tight end since the Atlanta Falcons took Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

