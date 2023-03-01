National Football League
National Football League

Georgia star DT Jalen Carter charged with racing in fatal accident

Updated Mar. 1, 2023 1:35 p.m. EST

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month's NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. 

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has issued an arrest warrant, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, that alleges Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck. The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony, killing LeCroy and Willock.

According to the arrest warrant, the investigation by Athens police found that LeCroy and Carter were operating their vehicles "in a manner consistent with racing" after leaving downtown Athens around 2:30 a.m.

The warrant says evidence shows the vehicles switched lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed "in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other."

ADVERTISEMENT

Police determined LeCroy’s Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph (167 kph) shortly before the crash. The warrant says LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.

Carter confirmed that two misdemeanor warrants were issued against him Wednesday morning. However, he said that there was "inaccurate information" in reports of what happened on the night of Willock and the Georgia recruiting staff member died.

"It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented," Carter said in a statement. "There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart issued a statement on the report and charges:

Carter is the No. 2 player in FOX Sports' 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings.

Reporting by the Associated Press

