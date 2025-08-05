National Football League Geno Smith: 'Let 'Em Sleep on the Raiders. We're Working in the Shadows' Published Aug. 5, 2025 10:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Following a Week 1 win in the 2022 NFL season, then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith responded to a question about being "written off" by saying that he didn't "write back." Smith has now delivered another banger of a one-liner about his new team, that being the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I believe that the game gets settled between the white lines on game day. From my vantage point, we got a really, really good team. I don't know if we'll shock anyone inside of this building, but maybe shock some outsiders. But it's good. Let ‘em sleep. I don’t want them to see us coming. We're just working in the shadows right now, getting our game right and when it's time to go under those bright lights, I think we'll be ready," Smith said in an appearance on NFL Network on Monday.

Smith was an essential element to a pivotal offseason for the Raiders, which also saw them hire a new general manager in John Spytek and a new head coach in former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. Later acquiring Smith from Seattle for a third-round draft pick, Las Vegas reunited Carroll with his former quarterback. Smith and the Raiders later agreed to a two-year, $75 million extension.

Last season (2024), Smith totaled 4,320 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions and a 93.2 passer rating, while completing 70.4% of his passes. He also rushed for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Smith ranked 12th among quarterbacks with an 83.1 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Across his three years as Seattle's starting quarterback (2022-24), Smith averaged 4,075.3 passing yards, 23.7 passing touchdowns, 11.7 interceptions and a 95.5 passer rating per season, while completing 68.5% of his passes. He was a Pro Bowler in each of the first two seasons, with Carroll and the Seahawks parting ways after the 2023 season. Smith had previously backed up Russell Wilson from 2019-21, which was preceded by a four-year stint with the New York Jets (2013-16) and one-year stints with the New York Giants (2017) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018).

As for the perceived doubt surrounding the Raiders' 2025 prospects, their division (AFC West) includes three teams that made the playoffs last season; the Kansas City Chiefs have won three of the past six Super Bowls and won the AFC in five of the past six seasons, including in 2024, while the Chargers and Denver Broncos each won double-digit games and earned a wild-card berth last season. The Raiders finished 4-13.

As for the rest of the Raiders' offseason, they selected Boise State running back and 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, while adding safety Jeremy Chinn, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, linebacker Elandon Roberts and running back Raheem Mostert, among other signings.

Ironically, Smith and the Raiders open the 2025 preseason on the road against the Seahawks on Thursday.

