National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 8 picks Updated Oct. 26, 2023 4:57 p.m. ET

What's better than watching this weekend's NFL slate? Why winning free money, of course!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

So, how do you play the Super 6 contest? Predict the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win your share of $10,000.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $70,000 through the first seven weeks.

And if you need a little help with your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Kirk Cousins, Vikings (worth five points); C.J. Stroud, Texans (worth six points); Jalen Hurts, Eagles (worth seven points); Dak Prescott, Cowboys (worth eight points)

Minnesota hasn’t had much of a running game lately, so as Kirk Cousins goes, so will the Vikings offense.

Give me Kirk in this one.

Prediction: Kirk Cousins

Order the teams by POINTS SCORED from highest to lowest:

Rams, Cowboys, Saints, Colts

There's a chance Dallas gets a non-offensive score this week, and that would be a plus for me putting them on top here. If the Colts can limit their turnovers, I think they can score on New Orleans. The Rams will be chasing points in Dallas. When it comes to New Orleans, all I can say is, well, eesh…

Prediction: Cowboys, Colts, Rams, Saints

Which running back will have the most RUSHING YARDS?

D'Andre Swift, Eagles (worth six points); Derrick Henry, Titans (worth seven points); Alvin Kamara, Saints (worth eight points); Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (worth nine points)

It seems obvious with the lowest point total here, but D’Andre Swift has to be the call. The Titans' offense will be playing a backup QB, so you know the Falcons' defense will take Henry away and make Will Levis or Malik Willis beat them. Walker faces a good Browns defense, so I don't know how many yards he’ll have. Kamara could be boom or bust. He’s had a weird season statistically.

I'm sticking with my instinct here, give me Swift.

Prediction: D'Andre Swift

Order the teams by TOTAL YARDS from highest to lowest:

Rams; Colts; Vikings; Texans

This is a tough one, as no order would surprise me here. But I'll go Rams, Colts, Vikings and Texans.

I think the Rams will throw a ton vs. Dallas, and if they are behind, they could put up some hollow yards as they try to come back. Shane Steichen’s offense has produced whether Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew has been under center, and I like them to beat New Orleans this week. Kirk Cousins had a huge game Monday night. Can he repeat it? Houston faces a bad Carolina team, and C.J. Stroud should put up good numbers but probably the lowest of this quartet.

Prediction: Rams, Colts, Vikings, Texans

Which defensive player will record the MOST SACKS?

Danielle Hunter, Vikings (seven points); T.J. Watt, Steelers (eight points); Myles Garrett, Browns (nine points); Micah Parsons, Cowboys (10 points)

Both Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons have great matchups this week, as they will be going against two below-average OLs in Seattle and the Rams. Why not go for the big points with Parsons? Especially since the Rams' offense will continue to put the ball in the air as the RB position has been depleted with the injury to Kyren Williams.

Prediction: Micah Parsons

What will be the outcome of the Browns-Seahawks game?

Browns Win, Tie or Lose by 2 points or fewer; Seahawks win by 3 or more points

Cleveland was fortunate to win last week in Indy, partly due to its defense having its worst game of the season. The defense should be able to get back on track going against a bad offensive line in Seattle, as evidenced by what the Bengals' pass rush was able to do a couple of weeks ago vs. Geno Smith & Co. I like this matchup for the Browns — even if it is P.J. Walker again at QB.

Cleveland keeps this one close.

Prediction: Browns Win, Tie or Lose by fewer than 2 points

TIEBREAKER

What will be the final score of the Browns-Seahawks game?

Prediction: Browns 23, Seahawks 21

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

