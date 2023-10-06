National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 5 picks Updated Oct. 6, 2023 6:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better than watching the NFL? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $40,000 through the first four weeks.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Who will have the most all-purpose yards?

Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift or Travis Kelce



Taylor-Swift-Kelce, get it?

All jokes aside, you have to go with Swift, no? He’s been a huge part of the Eagles' offense and he faces the Rams defense that can give up plenty of yards. He's a must-use for me. Who knows how much Jonathan Taylor will even play.

Prediction: D'Andre Swift, 100.3 all-purpose yards

Order the teams by which will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest.

Dolphins, Lions, Eagles, Rams

Carolina is probably the worst team in the league and has to go to Detroit. They likely won't have much of the ball, so the Lions should score often.

Getting the Giants at home on short rest also adds up to a recipe for a lot of points for Miami, so no complaints if you choose to go there. I'll go Lions, Dolphins, Eagles and Rams.

Prediction: Lions, Dolphins, Eagles, Rams

Which quarterback will have the most PASSING yards?

Tua Tagovailoa, Matthew Stafford, C.J. Stroud, Jared Goff

Give me Goff for the big points! Miami mixes in so many runs that it could affect Tua’s total. While the Rams should be behind vs. the Eagles, it's hard to know if Matthew Stafford will last the game, being he was hurt last week and now has a horrible offensive line against that Eagles front.

Prediction: Jared Goff

Which player will have the most RECEIVING yards?

Tyreek Hill, Puka Nacua, A.J. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase

How about A.J. Brown for 8 points? It's clear the Bengals' offense is struggling right now, so Chase is a risky play. Brown should have a ton of chances against the Rams. I wouldn’t argue with Puka Nacua in this spot, who has been putting up ridiculous numbers from the start and is right in the mix for offensive rookie of the year.

Ultimately, give me Brown.

Prediction: A.J. Brown

Order the running backs by who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest.

Raheem Mostert, Bijan Robinson, Kyren Williams, Jaylen Warren

I think Bijan Robinson is the correct answer here, as it's more of an indictment on Desmond Ridder as a QB and his inability to stretch the field. So put me down for Robinson, Williams, Mostert, then Warren.

Prediction: Robinson, Williams, Mostert, Warren

What will be the outcome of this game?

Philadelphia Eagles Win by 6 or more points or Los Angeles Rams Win or Lose by 5 points or fewer

The Rams have been frisky, but coming off an emotional rollercoaster of a win in Indy. On the flip side, the Eagles struggled against Washington last week, so look for them to be more focused in this one.

I’ll lay the points with Philadelphia.

PICK: Eagles win by 6 or more points

TIEBREAKER: Eagles 27, Rams 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

