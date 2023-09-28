National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 4 picks Updated Sep. 28, 2023 2:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better than watching this week's exciting NFL Week 4 slate? Why, winning free money, of course!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple. And again, it's free. Also, here is an easy FAQ on all the steps and rules.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below for this week's action-packed games.

What will be the outcome of the Rams-Colts game?

Rams win or lose by 1 point or fewer; Colts win by 2 points or more

Even if the Colts start Gardner Minshew at quarterback here, you'd have to like them against the Rams coming in on a short week. Los Angeles was in Cincinnati, flew back to L.A., and will fly back to Indianapolis for this one.

The Rams have overachieved so far, but the Colts have looked much more formidable than anyone had envisioned. Gimme Indy.

Prediction: Colts win by 2 points or more

Which receiver will have the most RECEIVING YARDS?

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals; Chris Olave, Saints; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; DeVonta Smith, Eagles

Ja'Marr Chase finally had a huge game Monday night against the Rams, so I'll go with him here.

Olave will have a backup quarterback. Evans has to face a strong Saints defense. And the Eagles' passing game seems off right now, and the Washington defense is pretty good, despite the Buffalo debacle last week.

Prediction: Ja'Marr Chase

Order the quarterbacks by who will have the most PASSING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Jalen Hurts, Eagles; Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins; Kirk Cousins, Vikings; Dak Prescott, Cowboys

I could make a case for Cousins or Tua here, and there's really not a wrong answer. I just prefer Cousins, as the Dolphins could run the ball quite a bit against a Bills defense that has struggled against the run.

I wouldn't consider Dak at all.

Prediction: Cousins, Tagovailoa, Hurts, Prescott

Which team will allow the FEWEST POINTS?

Cowboys, 49ers, Saints, Patriots

The Saints are my call here, but a great case could be made for all the teams but the Patriots.

The Cardinals have been frisky, and if the 49ers get up big, they could just coast home and allow some late points. The Saints haven't allowed more than 18 points this season and get a bad Tampa Bay offense this week.

That said, I'll stick with New Orleans.

Prediction: Saints

Order the running backs by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest:

D'Andre Swift, Eagles; Tony Pollard, Cowboys; Joe Mixon, Bengals; Derrick Henry, Titans

Another great steal for the Eagles, as the Lions foolishly unloaded Swift, who has been fantastic. He'll put up big numbers again this week.

Prediction: Swift, Pollard, Henry, Mixon

What will be the outcome of the Patriots-Cowboys game?

Patriots win or lose by 6 points or fewer; Cowboys win by 7 points or more

I'll grab New England plus the points here. Dallas should win the game, but Dak Prescott's performance last week behind a shorthanded offensive line was worrisome.

The Patriots are just frisky enough to hang around here.

Prediction: Patriots win or lose by 6 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score of the game?

Prediction: Cowboys 20, Patriots 17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

