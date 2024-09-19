National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 3 picks Published Sep. 19, 2024 5:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 3 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 3 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the most PASSING YARDS?

Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts

Purdy is leading the league in passing yards through two weeks, and he gets a banged up, 0-2 Rams squad that's allowing 229 passing yards per game so far this season. In addition, the Niners will look to avoid going 1-2 for just the second time since 2019.

Prediction: Brock Purdy

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

49ers, Rams, Lions, Cardinals

The Lions left a lot of points on the board in their Week 2 loss to the Bucs, and they can't afford to do that against a Cardinals offense which has looked like one of the NFL’s best. Feels like a higher scoring game, but I love how hard the Cardinals play for Jonathan Gannon and give them an excellent shot to pull the outright upset.

Prediction: Cardinals, Lions, 49ers, Rams

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, Devonta Smith, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Davante Adams torched the Ravens for nine catches, 110 receiving yards and a score in the Raiders' Week 2 win over Baltimore. Lamb is the best receiver of this group — he's arguably the best receiver in the league — and the Cowboys will host the struggling Ravens in Dallas, looking to avoid two straight home losses.

Prediction: CeeDee Lamb

4. Order the following by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, J.K. Dobbins, Saquon Barkley

Dobbins is leading the league in rushing despite having only 27 carries, compared to 48 for Jacobs, 46 for Barkley and 35 for Kamara. However, the Chargers face a defensive-minded Steelers squad. Kamara is featured in an offense that's scored 91 points in two weeks. He also has 198 rushing yards in two weeks.

Prediction: Kamara, Jacobs, Barkley, Dobbins

5. Which team will have the MOST TOTAL YARDS from scrimmage?

Saints, Eagles, Texans, Browns

As mentioned, the Saints have been dominant offensively through two weeks. Can the Eagles slow them down this week? The Cowboys were not able to last week, as New Orleans scored touchdowns on its first six possessions in Week 2 and racked up 432 total yards in a blowout win. Until they show that they can be slowed down, the Saints haven't been slowed down.

Prediction: Saints

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Cowboys win, tie or lose by 1 point OR Ravens win by 2 points or more

Prediction: Ravens win by 2 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Ravens 30-27

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

