National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 2 picks Published Sep. 13, 2024

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 2 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 2 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS?

Cooper Kupp, CeeDee Lamb, Jameson Williams, Mike Evans

Rams receiver Puka Nacua is on IR and in Week 1, Kupp was targeted 21 times … 21! He finished with 14 catches and 110 yards. What's to say Kupp won't see the lion's share of the targets this week at Arizona, which gave up 232 passing yards to the Bills in a Week 1 loss?

Prediction: Cooper Kupp

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Colts, Packers, Buccaneers, Lions

Jordan Love suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1. Will he take the field for the Packers? He's listed as doubtful. Baker Mayfield was outstanding in Week 1, putting up 37 in the season-opener. I think both Colts-Packers could be low-scoring, while Bucs-Lions could be a barnburner.

Prediction: Lions, Buccaneers, Colts, Packers

3. Which QB will have the most PASSING COMPLETIONS?

Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes

Stafford threw the ball 49 times last week, and the Rams only ran the ball 23 times. Trend or one-off? The Cowboys are at home, in that dome, and last season, six out of Prescott's 10 highest passing attempt games came at home. Still, going with the Rams QB.

Prediction: Matthew Stafford

4. Which Tight End will have the most RECEPTIONS?

Trey McBride, Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, George Kittle

Well, these four guys had a combined 16 receptions last week. Pretty underwhelming for the star power mentioned. Let's count on Kelce to have a big game against the rival Bengals at home, as Kansas City aims to send a message to a second AFC title contender in two weeks.

Prediction: Travis Kelce

5. Order the players by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson, Rhamondre Stevenson, Alvin Kamara

The hope in Washington appears to be that Daniels won't have that many rushing yards, after he ran the ball a whopping 16 times last week, totaling 88 yards. The Pats rushed the ball 39 times in a Week 1 upset over Cincy, and 25 of those carries went to Stevenson, who tallied 120 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, they only threw the ball 24 times. The rushing attack is the way to go in New England.

Prediction: Stevenson, Kamara, Daniels, Jackson

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Saints win, tie or lose by 6 points or fewer OR Cowboys win by 7 points or more

Prediction: Cowboys win by 7 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 31-17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

